Another DC-related project has been canceled in the wake of the Warner Bros./Discovery merger, as DC FanDome, the virtual fan event that began in 2020, has been canceled.

“With the return of in person events, Warner Bros. Discovery is excited to be able to engage with our fans live at numerous comic-cons around the world and will not be scheduling DC FanDome for 2022,” an official statement from Warner Bros. Discovery reads.

DC FanDome — which was first launched during the pandemic as a way to tease upcoming projects virtually — was seen as a follow-up to Comic-Con, an online event that encouraged fans from around the world to tune in for trailer premieres, new comic book news and television retrospectives. The previous years have focused on all aspects of the DC Comics universe, from TV shows to video games to comic books to movies and television shows (with everything in between).

This is the latest shake-up for DC within the new Warner Bros. Discovery superstructure, which has also included the wholesale cancelation of the HBO Max “Batgirl” movie and canceling the HBO Max premiere of a Matt Reeves/J.J. Abrams “Batman” animated series (it is still in production but is being shopped to other networks and streaming services).

In the past, DC FanDome was the first place that the trailer for Robert Pattinson’s “The Batman” was revealed, where stars like Dwayne Johnson would show up to talk about “Black Adam” and where comic book news is frequently broken. In some ways its all-DC all-the-time ethos was closer in line with something like D23 Expo, the all-Disney convention being held this month in Anaheim, to Comic-Con. A true celebration of everything DC and the synergy that goes along with that.

DC will be at New York Comic Con in October, as well as looking at other international Comic-Cons. And there’s a chance that DC FanDome could return in 2023.