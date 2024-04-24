‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Production Designer and Longtime Marvel Art Director Ray Chan Dies

Kevin Feige and Louis D’Esposito remember the acclaimed creative as “the nicest human being and he was such a pleasure to work with”

deadpool-and-wolverine-hugh-jackman-ryan-reynolds-ray-chan
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds in "Deadpool & Wolverine" (Marvel Studios)

“Deadpool & Wolverine” production designer Ray Chan, best known for being the longtime supervising art director for Marvel Studios, has died, the company announced on its website. His cause of death has not been disclosed.

“Ray was first and foremost a good friend to everyone at Marvel Studios. He was a talented collaborator who brought creativity and attention to detail to every frame of every movie he worked on, and who was able to bring out the best in each department he worked with,” Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige and Louis D’Esposito said in a statement. “He was the nicest human being and was such a pleasure to work with, hugely generous, and the kind of person who could take the seed of an idea and turn it into something beautiful. We are devastated by his passing. He will be missed by everyone at Marvel, and our sincerest condolences go out to his family and friends.”

Chan first joined Marvel Studios on “Thor: The Dark World” as supervising art director and went on to be supervising art director on many other Marvel Studios movies, including “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Doctor Strange,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

He was also an art director on “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” as well as production designer on “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and the upcoming “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

Ray Chan is survived by his wife Lindsay and his children Caspar and Sebastian.

A young man with light-toned skin leans on an artist's table, featuring black and white sketches and an issue of the comic book "Youngblood." He has floppy hair. Behind him are more illustrations on the wall, including of his character Prophet in a closeup, as well as a Calvin and Hobbes comic strip pinned to the wall.
