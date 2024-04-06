Fox News host Jesse Watters took issue with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s decision Friday not to make an endorsement in the 2024 presidential race, citing the dangers of “cancel culture” and division, after he endorsed Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 election. Watters wasn’t disappointed in Johnson’s silence, but rather that he endorsed a candidate at all. He spoke with “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” star Dean Cain and asked if the actor planned to withhold an endorsement this year.

“I never withhold an endorsement because I’m not that smart, Jesse,” Cain wryly respondeed. “I’m endorsing President Trump 100%. No question about it.”

Watters asked Cain if Johnson’s decision to not endorse Biden, shared with Fox News host Will Cain in an interview Friday, has any significance. “Well, I love ‘The Rock’ like anybody else. He’s fantastic. I want to congratulate my brother Will Cain on getting that interview, it’s great,” Dean Cain said, referring to the fact that he shares a last name with the Fox News host — though they aren’t actually related.

“The Rock basically said this: ‘Look, I effed up last time. You know this administration sucks, everybody knows it, that’s the way it is. I’m catching a lot of flack from my guys, whether it’s Dana White and UFC guys or whoever,’” Cain posited. “And he’s just not going to be political.”

Johnson never said that he regretted endorsing Biden specifically, but rather that he felt more comfortable now keeping his political opinions to himself.

“And I get it, and I understand it,” Cain continued. “He’s just going to sell his movies, he’s going to sell his football league, he’s going to sell his WrestleMania, and he’s going to sell his tequila, because he’s a businessman.”

“Now, Jesse, I would never come on your show and try to sell anything, like this shirt right here,” Cain continued as he indicated the T-shirt he was wearing. “‘Dean Cain All-American Lawman,’ my brand new graphic novel that’s coming out right now. It’s actually sold out.”

Johnson told Fox News he will not endorse Biden on Friday. He explained, “Am I going to do that again this year? That answer’s no. I realize now going into this election, I will not do that.”

“Am I happy with the state of America right now? Well, that answer’s no. Do I believe we’re going to get better? I believe in that – I’m an optimistic guy. And I believe we can do better,” he added. “The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was what I thought was the best decision for me at that time.”

“I thought back then, when we talked about, ‘Hey, you know, I’m in this position where I have some influence,’ and it was my job then … to exercise my influence and share … who I’m going to endorse.”

Johnson was appointed to the board of directors of the TKO Group, the company that oversees World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), which may be part of why he is now choosing to keep his politics more private. Dana White, the CEO of UFC, is an avid supporter of Donald Trump.

Watch the discussion between Jesse Watters and Dean Cain in the video above.