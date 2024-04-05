Despite previous conversations about Dwayne Johnson potentially throwing his own hat into the ring, the actor will not be endorsing anyone in the 2024 presidential election.

Four years after backing the current president, the WWE wrestler told Fox News that he will not be choosing between Joe Biden and Donald Trump this time around — at least, not publicly.

“The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was one I thought was the best decision for me at that time. And I thought back then, when we talk about, ‘Hey, I’m in this position where I have some influence and it’s my job then.’ I felt like that then, it’s my job now to exercise my influence and share with, ‘This is who I’m gonna endorse,’” Johnson told Will Cain in an interview out Friday. “Am I gonna do that again this year? That answer is no.”

“The takeaway after that was it caused an incredible amount of division. I realize now going into this election, I will not do that,” he continued. “My goal is to bring this country together. I believe in that. There will be no endorsement. At this level of influence, I will keep my politics to myself — it is between me and the ballot box.”

It’s that partisan division that is keeping Johnson from voicing his political opinion one way or the other. But he’s alright with that.

“Today’s cancel culture, woke culture, division, etc… that really bugs me,” he explained. “In the spirit of that, you either succumb to that and be what other people want you to be, or you be yourself and be real. And that might make people upset and piss people off, and that’s OK.”

Regardless of whichever party ends up getting Johnson’s vote come November, The Rock — who filmed the podcast episode from the Philadelphia venue for this year’s WrestleMania — remains confident that America can live up to its name and become united.

“Am I happy with the state of America right now? Well, that answer’s no,” he admitted. “Do I believe we’re gonna get better? I believe in that, I’m an optimistic guy and I believe we can get better.”

Johnson further noted, “But I will tell you this: Like a lot of us out there, not trusting of all politicians, I do trust the American people and whoever they vote for that is my president and who I will support 100 percent.”

