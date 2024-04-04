Greg Gutfeld Extends Fox News Contract for Late Night and ‘The Five’

Greg Gutfeld has extended his contract with Fox News, the network announced Thursday, their first new deal since “Gutfeld!” became the “king of late night” in total viewers more than a year ago.

Under the extension, Gutfeld will continue to co-host the network’s roundtable talk show “The Five” as well as his 10 p.m. ET “Gutfeld!” The comedy-focused roundtable, meant to compete with legacy late-night talk shows, was moved to primetime in a network shuffle last summer.

Gutfeld is also expected to produce occasional content for the network’s streaming serving Fox Nation.

“Greg is a true original whose trademark political and cultural commentary, humor and gifted writing has deeply connected and grown with our audience for more than 17 years,” FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement. “Upon launching Gutfeld! three years ago, he rapidly disrupted the status quo to become the most-watched host in the genre with more viewers tuning in to his show than any other late-night program on television. We are proud to be the home of Greg, his unparalleled analysis and late-night’s highest-rated program for many years to come.”

Gutfeld added “Since joining the network in 2007, FOX News has given me the freedom to be unabashedly myself and, in turn, deliver a distinct experience for our audience. There aren’t many platforms that allow this type of creative independence and I’m proud to be a part of Suzanne’s team.”

“Gutfeld” celebrates its third anniversary on Friday and has seen significant success competing with the likes of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” and more. The Fox News show draws a bigger audience with an average of 2.2 million viewers and 304,000 in the adult 25-54 demographic, according to Nielsen.

Since the show’s launch in 2021, its viewership has increased 47%, also growing 10% in the 18-49 age range.

Gutfeld also serves as the co-host of popular Fox News roundtable program “The Five” which airs daily from 5-6 p.m. ET. The show launched in 2011 continues to see success, with Gutfeld as one of the original hosts. The current group includes Dana Perino, Harold Ford Jr., Jeanine Piero, Jessica Tarlov, and Jesse Watters. “The Five” averaged 3.04 million viewers in the first quarter of 2023, topping all cable news programs in the time slot.

Before his latest gig as the “king of late night,” Gutfeld served as the host of “The Greg Gutfeld Show,” which aired on Saturday nights from 2015 to 2021. The host joined Fox News in 2007 to helm “Red Eye,” which true to its name aired at 2 a.m. ET.