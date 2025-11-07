Netflix’s miniseries “Death by Lightning” has officially dropped on the streamer, and it tells the true story of President James Garfield’s election and his tragic assassination.
The limited series is based on Candice Millard’s 2011 nonfiction book “Destiny of the Republic: A Tale of Madness, Medicine and the Murder of a President.” The series was executive produced by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss and is directed by Mike Makowsky.
If you’re wondering what the real historical counterparts looked like or who plays them in the show, we’ve got a cast and character guide below.
Michael Shannon as President James Garfield
Michael Shannon stars as President James Garfield. Before he became the 20th president of the United States, he was seen as an underdog politician, and served as a preacher, a lawyer and a Civil War general during his lifetime prior to his assassination.
Shannon previously starred in “Man of Steel,” “Take a Shelter,” “Bullet Train,” “Knives Out” and more.
Matthew Matthew Macfadyen as Charles Guiteau
Matthew Macfadyen plays Charles Guiteau, an aspiring politician and the man who assassinated President James Garfield.
Matthew Macfadyen previously starred in “Pride & Prejudice,” “Succession,” “Deadpool & Wolverine” and more.
Betty Gilpin as First Lady Lucretia Garfield
Betty Gilpin stars as First Lady Lucretia Garfield, President James Garfield’s wife.
Gilpin previously starred in “The Hunt,” “Glow,’ “American Primeval,” “Nurse Jackie” and more.
Nick Offerman as Vice President Chester Alan Arthur
Nick Offerman stars as Vice President Chester Alan Arthur. He was once President Garfield’s political rival before becoming his veep.
Offerman previously starred in “Parks and Recreation,” “Sovereign,” “The Last of Us,” “Sing” and more.
Bradley Whitford as Senator James Blaine
Bradley Whitford plays Republican Sen. James Blaine. Blaine once competed as the Republican contender for the presidential nomination, but ended up in supporting President James Garfield as his secretary of state.
Whitford previously starred in “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The West Wing,” “The Diplomat,” “Get Out” and “Billy Madison.”
Shea Whigham as Senator Roscoe Conkling
Shea Whigham stars as Sen. Roscoe Conkling, the leader of the Republican “Stalwarts,” a group that’s pushing for President Ulysses S. Grant to serve a third term. He often falls out with President Garfield.
Whigham previously starred in “Splinter,” “American Primeval,” “Boardwalk Empire” and more.
Laura Marcus as Mollie Garfield
Laura Marcus stars as President Garfield’s outspoken daughter, Mollie Garfield.
Marcus previously starred in “The Jetty,” “The Great Escaper,” “Bad Education,” “Tom Jones” and more.
Barry Shabaka Henley as Senator Blanche Bruce
Barry Shabaka Henley plays Republican mpto preside over it.
Henley previously starred in “Forever,” “Life,” “Remember Sunday,” “Collateral” and more.
Kyle Soller as Secretary of War Robert Todd Lincoln
Kyle Soller stars as Secretary of War Robert Todd Lincoln, President Abraham Lincoln’s only surviving son.
Soller starred in “Andor,” “Poldark,” “Bodies,” “Marrowbone,” “The Keeping Room” and more.
Vondie Curtis-Hall as Frederick Douglass
Vondie Curtis-Hall stars as abolitionist and Civil Rights leader Frederick Douglass. He campaigned for President Garfield in his run for the presidency.
Curtis-Hall previously starred in “Harriet,” “Glitter,” “Turn It Up,” “The Night House,” “Eve’s Bayou,” “Waist Deep” and more.
Alistair Petrie as Secretary of the Treasury John Sherman
Alistair Petrie stars as Secretary of the Treasury John Sherman. He was a Republican politician who also served as Secretary of State during his career.
Petrie previously starred in “Sex Education,” “The Cursed,” “Vendetta,” “Deep State,” “Andor” and more.
Richard Rankin as Alexander Graham Bell
Richard Rankin stars as Alexander Graham Bell, the scientist and engineer who invented the telephone and tried to save President Garfield’s life.
Paula Malcomson as Franny Scoville
Unfortunately, we don’t have historical reference photos for everyone in the cast, including Franny Scoville, Charles Guiteau’s sister, who is played by Paula Malcomson.
Malcomson previously starred in “Deadwood,” “Redemption,” Deadwood: The Movie,” “Come Home” and more.
Tuppence Middleton as Kate Chase Sprague
Tuppence Middleton stars as Kate Chase Sprague, a party hostess who’s known for her extravagant parties that the affluent and notable often frequent.
Middleton previously starred in “Downtown Abbey,” “Fisherman’s Friends,” “Sense8” and more.
Željko Ivanek as Dr. Bliss
Željko Ivanek stars as Dr. Bliss, the doctor who cared for President Garfield when he was dying.
Ivanek previously starred in “The Sender,” “Madam Secretary,” “Seven Psychopaths,” “Mass Appeal,” “Our Sons,” and more.
Ben Miles as George Scoville
Ben Miles plays George Scoville, Charles Guiteau’s brother-in-law and husband of Franny.
Miles previously starred in “The Capture,” “Coupling,” “Andor,” “Douglas Is Cancelled” and more.