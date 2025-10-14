‘Splinter Cell: Deathwatch’ Cast and Character Guide | Photos

Who plays who in Netflix’s animated adaptation of Tom Clancy’s iconic video game series?

Raquel Harris
"Splinter Cell: Deathwatch" Season 1 (Netflix)
Tom Clancy’s espionage franchise has found a new mission with Netflix’s animated adaptation “Splinter Cell: Deathwatch,” and it’s locked and loaded with a star-studded cast.

“Deathwatch” is the latest iteration of Clancy’s “Splinter Cell” Ubisoft video game series, a universe that was later adapted into novels. This time around, the main antagonist, Sam Fisher, is older and retired. However, he puts his retirement on hold to help out a younger operative after their mission goes wrong.

With his talented and intelligent team behind him, there’s nothing Sam can accomplish

Here’s the full cast below.

Liev Schreiber as Sam Fisher in "Splinter Cell: Deathwatch" Season 1 (Netflix)
Liev Schreiber as Sam Fisher

Liev Schreiber stars as Sam Fisher, the main protagonist in “Splinter Cell: Deathwatch.” He’s a legendary, highly-trained black-ops agent who’s been called out of retirement to help a younger operative after a fumbled mission.

Schreiber’s previous work includes “Ray Donovan,” “The Perfect Couple,” “Caught Stealing,” “Salt,” the “Scream” franchise and more.

Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Zinnia McKenna in "Splinter Cell: Deathwatch" Season 1 (Netflix)
Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Zinnia McKenna

Kirby Howell-Baptiste comes in as Zinnia McKenna, a young but sharp operative working with Fourth Echelon. Sam heads to her rescue after she’s wounded on a mission. While she may have been hurt, she never carries a down and out mindset.

Howell-Baptiste previously starred in “The Sandman,” “Cruella,” “Sugar,” “Why Women Kill,” “The Good Place,” “Barry,” “Killing Eve” and more.

Janet Varney as Anna Grimsdottir in "Splinter Cell: Deathwatch" Season 1 (Netflix)
Janet Varney as Anna Grimsdottir

Janet Varney plays Anna Grimsdottir, a technical operations officer of Fourth Echelon. She provides Sam with technical data and communications when he’s on missions. She’s through, strictly by-the-book and she has a no-nonsense attitude.

Varney previously starred in “Stan Against Evil,” “The Legend of Korra,” “Platonic,” “You’re the Worst,” “Country Comfort,” “Best Player” and more.

Kari Wahlgren as Diana Shetland in "Splinter Cell: Deathwatch" Season 1 (Netflix)
Kari Wahlgren as Diana Shetland

Kari Wahlgren stars as Diana Shetland, one of the primary antagonists in “Deathwatch.” She’s the CEO of tech corporation Xanadu. Sam and his crew must find out what she has up her sleeve.

Wahlgren previously starred in “Fish Hooks,” “Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomness” and she’s still starring in “Rick and Morty.”

Joel Oulette as Thunder in "Splinter Cell: Deathwatch" Season 1 (Netflix)
Joel Oulette as Thunder

Joel Oulette plays Thunder, one of the operational agents in Sam’s entourage.

Oulette previously starred in “Trickster,” “Can I Get a Witness?” “Abducted,” Warrior Up!” and more.

Raquel Harris

Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

