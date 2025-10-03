‘Love Is Blind’ Season 9 Cast Guide | Photos

The 32 Denver-based singles are ready to mingle and find love in the pods

Raquel Harris
“Love Is Blind” Season 9 has brought together 32 Denver-based singles who are all looking for love in the pods.

This time around, Aries and Gemini sun placements dominate the contestants, and their ages range from 27 to 41. The singles all work in a variety of fields, including the medical industry, sales, real estate and more.

Some of them have been single for quite some time, a couple are world travelers, and many aren’t tolerating anyone who can’t bring positive vibes, hard work, and good fun to the relationship.

Check out the full cast below.

Anton

Anton, who grew up in Russia, comes ready to lock in love with a woman who is kind and truthful. But he admits his one bad habit is vaping.

Age: 29

Job: Transportation/logistics

Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Blake

While he’s a jokester, Blake doesn’t play about finding love. He’s a proud homeowner and dog dad.

Age: 34

Job: Accountant

Zodiac sign: Aries

Brenden

When Brenden, who is described by his family as being a kind and compassionate person, enters the pods with hopes of finding the woman who can be his best friend.

Age: 32

Job: Finance manager

Zodiac sign: Leo

Chase

Chase is a 5 a.m. riser who likes his days to go just as he’s planned them. He loves to travel, as he spent eight months journeying through Southeast Asia. He wants his lady to be a traveler as well.

Age: 29

Job: Water treatment consultant

Zodiac sign: Gemini

Dayo

Dayo, who originally hails from the U.K., is a man who loves positive vibes and energy only. Though his friends say he’s a bit picky when it comes to women, the European lad is ready to settle down with the one.

Age: 30

Job: IT advisor

Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Dylan

Dylan is a lover of the hit NBC show “The Office,” and he has hopes that his lady will have a love for comedy as well. He wants to be the Jim to someone’s Pam.

Age: 32

Job: Financial analyst

Zodiac sign: Gemini

Edmond

Edmond admits that he can be a bit obnoxious, but he says it’s mostly when he’s out having a good time. He wants a compassionate, friendly woman who won’t make him give up his rollerblading habit.

Age: 29

Job: Realtor

Zodiac sign: Libra

Jensen

Jensen is looking for a partner who loves to see new places just as much as he does. He’s optimistic and sees life from a more positive aspect, and would like his partner to be the same.

Age: 29

Job: Data analyst

Zodiac sign: Gemini

Joe

Joe wants an intimate connection with someone in the pods — one as deep as his relationship with God. And he’d like them to be OK with his habit of whistling around the house.

Age: 29

Job: Sales

Zodiac sign: Virgo

Jordan

When it comes to responsibility, Jordan knows all about it as a single father of a 4-year-old, and that’s why patience is very important to him. Outside of that, he’d really like his partner to believe in great hygiene.

Age: 30

Job: Service manager

Zodiac sign: Libra

Logan

Logan comes from a small town, and he’s big on family. He loves when a person can take accountability for their actions and his true love has to want children one day.

Age: 35

Job: Account executive

Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Michael

Michael loves spending time breaking his latest record playing basketball at Dave & Buster’s. He’d love his lady to have a “boss” mindset as well as a beautiful soul.

Age: 41

Job: Medical sales

Zodiac sign: Cancer

Mike

Mike thinks of himself as a jack-of-all-trades who loves trying new things. He loves to travel and would like his partner to be self-sufficient with a “growth mindset.”

Age: 38

Job: Real estate investor

Zodiac sign: Pisces

Nick

Nick loves to travel and wants a woman he can book a trip with at a moment’s notice. While he’s been afraid to take things to the next level in relationships, he’s willing to go the extra mile this time around.

Age: 28

Job: Luxury watch dealer

Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Patrick

Patrick is cool, calm and collected, and he adores down-to-earth conversations. He hasn’t found his perfect match, but that could all change in the pods.

Age: 31

Job: Construction manager

Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Rohan

Rohan is a man of many languages who is looking for a woman he can travel the world with. He is family-oriented and needs his partner to be as well.

Age: 27

Job: Private equity

Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Ali

She has high standards and doesn’t want a man to waste her time on immature behavior. Right now, she’s pursuing another degree and needs her man to understand her passion for knowledge and growth.

Age: 29

Job: Nurse

Zodiac sign: Aries

Anastasia

Anastasia loves good, authentic conversation, and her listening skills come in handy in her career as a nurse. When she’s not in a hospital, she’s grooving on the dance floor.

Age: 29

Job: Nurse

Zodiac sign: Taurus

Anna

Anna advocates for everyone to take up therapy if they can because she prioritizes emotional maturity in a mate. She doesn’t tolerate anyone who is disrespectful, especially to their parents. Her loved ones describe her as fun and easygoing.

Age: 28

Job: Hairstylist

Zodiac sign: Virgo

Annie

Annie is a business owner who is most attracted to a hard-working man who supports all her goals and ambitions. She comes from two parents who have a loving marriage, so that’s her golden standard for a relationship.

Age: 31

Job: Hair salon owner

Zodiac sign: Aries

Ashley

Ashley has been single for quite some time, and she’s ready to enter the pods in hopes of finding the one for her. She likes a man with a boss mentality who can also help her relax.

Age: 35

Job: Director of Compliance

Zodiac sign: Aries

Aza

Aza is a concert-lover and she’s looking for a partner who loves music as much as she does. She’s described as a happy and positive person, and she wants her man to be the same.

Age: 32

Job: Events manager

Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Chyna

Chyna loves being silly and cracking jokes, but she’s taking her relationship journey very seriously. She has a strong faith and isn’t settling until she finds the perfect person for her.

Age: 39

Job: Marketing manager

Zodiac sign: Leo

Hilary

Hilary is a true sporto, but that isn’t a requirement for her when dating, though he must love her dog Eeyore.

Age: 39

Job: Medical device sales

Zodiac sign: Gemini

Kacie

Kacie is a jokester who wants a sarcastic fella on her side. She loves to laugh, but she cries just as hard, and wants her man to understand her varying emotions.

Age: 34

Job: Hair and makeup artist

Zodiac sign: Cancer

Kait

Kair is miss independent, miss self-sufficient and her man has to understand that. She doesn’t want to waste her time on meaningless interactions, as she’s ready to lock down and find her husband.

Age: 33

Job: Registered dietician

Zodiac sign: Cancer

Kalybriah

Kalybriah is a big talker, so her man will have to be a good listener. She’s open to fixing her own flaws because she understands no one is perfect.

Age: 29

Job: Social worker

Zodiac sign: Virgo

Kaylen

Kaylen loves life, humans and animals. She maintains positive energy, and she loves passing that on in her relationships.

Age: 29

Job: Account executive

Zodiac sign: Pisces

Madison

In the past year, Madison has gone on 40 first dates, but she’s not giving up hope on finding love. She has an open heart and open mind that any man would love.

Age: 28

Job: UX/UI designer

Zodiac sign: Leo

Megan H.

Megan H. is very self-sufficient and appears to be a video gamer, as she boasts a Zelda tattoo. Aside from fictional characters, she loves her family and friends because they hold her down when her world is chaotic.

Age: 36

Job: Property manager

Zodiac sign: Gemini

Megan W.

Megan considers herself to be a perfectionist, and that quality has helped pave her way to the successful life she lives today. She’s looking for a financially and emotionally stable partner.

Age: 35

Job: Entrepreneur

Zodiac sign: Aries

Shelby

Shelby is a “boss lady” who is still waiting on the man who makes her feel like she’s warm in her home. She’d also prefer a respectful partner who knows how to properly pursue a woman.

Age: 35

Job: Realtor

Zodiac sign: Scorpio.

