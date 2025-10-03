‘Love Is Blind’ Season 9 Cast Guide | Photos

“Love Is Blind” Season 9 has brought together 32 Denver-based singles who are all looking for love in the pods.
This time around, Aries and Gemini sun placements dominate the contestants, and their ages range from 27 to 41. The singles all work in a variety of fields, including the medical industry, sales, real estate and more.
Some of them have been single for quite some time, a couple are world travelers, and many aren’t tolerating anyone who can’t bring positive vibes, hard work, and good fun to the relationship.
Check out the full cast below.
Anton
Anton, who grew up in Russia, comes ready to lock in love with a woman who is kind and truthful. But he admits his one bad habit is vaping.
Age: 29
Job: Transportation/logistics
Zodiac sign: Aquarius
Blake
While he’s a jokester, Blake doesn’t play about finding love. He’s a proud homeowner and dog dad.
Age: 34
Job: Accountant
Zodiac sign: Aries
Brenden
When Brenden, who is described by his family as being a kind and compassionate person, enters the pods with hopes of finding the woman who can be his best friend.
Age: 32
Job: Finance manager
Zodiac sign: Leo
Chase
Chase is a 5 a.m. riser who likes his days to go just as he’s planned them. He loves to travel, as he spent eight months journeying through Southeast Asia. He wants his lady to be a traveler as well.
Age: 29
Job: Water treatment consultant
Zodiac sign: Gemini
Dayo
Dayo, who originally hails from the U.K., is a man who loves positive vibes and energy only. Though his friends say he’s a bit picky when it comes to women, the European lad is ready to settle down with the one.
Age: 30
Job: IT advisor
Zodiac sign: Sagittarius
Dylan
Dylan is a lover of the hit NBC show “The Office,” and he has hopes that his lady will have a love for comedy as well. He wants to be the Jim to someone’s Pam.
Age: 32
Job: Financial analyst
Zodiac sign: Gemini
Edmond
Edmond admits that he can be a bit obnoxious, but he says it’s mostly when he’s out having a good time. He wants a compassionate, friendly woman who won’t make him give up his rollerblading habit.
Age: 29
Job: Realtor
Zodiac sign: Libra
Jensen
Jensen is looking for a partner who loves to see new places just as much as he does. He’s optimistic and sees life from a more positive aspect, and would like his partner to be the same.
Age: 29
Job: Data analyst
Zodiac sign: Gemini
Joe
Joe wants an intimate connection with someone in the pods — one as deep as his relationship with God. And he’d like them to be OK with his habit of whistling around the house.
Age: 29
Job: Sales
Zodiac sign: Virgo
Jordan
When it comes to responsibility, Jordan knows all about it as a single father of a 4-year-old, and that’s why patience is very important to him. Outside of that, he’d really like his partner to believe in great hygiene.
Age: 30
Job: Service manager
Zodiac sign: Libra
Logan
Logan comes from a small town, and he’s big on family. He loves when a person can take accountability for their actions and his true love has to want children one day.
Age: 35
Job: Account executive
Zodiac sign: Capricorn
Michael
Michael loves spending time breaking his latest record playing basketball at Dave & Buster’s. He’d love his lady to have a “boss” mindset as well as a beautiful soul.
Age: 41
Job: Medical sales
Zodiac sign: Cancer
Mike
Mike thinks of himself as a jack-of-all-trades who loves trying new things. He loves to travel and would like his partner to be self-sufficient with a “growth mindset.”
Age: 38
Job: Real estate investor
Zodiac sign: Pisces
Nick
Nick loves to travel and wants a woman he can book a trip with at a moment’s notice. While he’s been afraid to take things to the next level in relationships, he’s willing to go the extra mile this time around.
Age: 28
Job: Luxury watch dealer
Zodiac sign: Capricorn
Patrick
Patrick is cool, calm and collected, and he adores down-to-earth conversations. He hasn’t found his perfect match, but that could all change in the pods.
Age: 31
Job: Construction manager
Zodiac sign: Scorpio
Rohan
Rohan is a man of many languages who is looking for a woman he can travel the world with. He is family-oriented and needs his partner to be as well.
Age: 27
Job: Private equity
Zodiac sign: Aquarius
Ali
She has high standards and doesn’t want a man to waste her time on immature behavior. Right now, she’s pursuing another degree and needs her man to understand her passion for knowledge and growth.
Age: 29
Job: Nurse
Zodiac sign: Aries
Anastasia
Anastasia loves good, authentic conversation, and her listening skills come in handy in her career as a nurse. When she’s not in a hospital, she’s grooving on the dance floor.
Age: 29
Job: Nurse
Zodiac sign: Taurus
Anna
Anna advocates for everyone to take up therapy if they can because she prioritizes emotional maturity in a mate. She doesn’t tolerate anyone who is disrespectful, especially to their parents. Her loved ones describe her as fun and easygoing.
Age: 28
Job: Hairstylist
Zodiac sign: Virgo
Annie
Annie is a business owner who is most attracted to a hard-working man who supports all her goals and ambitions. She comes from two parents who have a loving marriage, so that’s her golden standard for a relationship.
Age: 31
Job: Hair salon owner
Zodiac sign: Aries
Ashley
Ashley has been single for quite some time, and she’s ready to enter the pods in hopes of finding the one for her. She likes a man with a boss mentality who can also help her relax.
Age: 35
Job: Director of Compliance
Zodiac sign: Aries
Aza
Aza is a concert-lover and she’s looking for a partner who loves music as much as she does. She’s described as a happy and positive person, and she wants her man to be the same.
Age: 32
Job: Events manager
Zodiac sign: Aquarius
Chyna
Chyna loves being silly and cracking jokes, but she’s taking her relationship journey very seriously. She has a strong faith and isn’t settling until she finds the perfect person for her.
Age: 39
Job: Marketing manager
Zodiac sign: Leo
Hilary
Hilary is a true sporto, but that isn’t a requirement for her when dating, though he must love her dog Eeyore.
Age: 39
Job: Medical device sales
Zodiac sign: Gemini
Kacie
Kacie is a jokester who wants a sarcastic fella on her side. She loves to laugh, but she cries just as hard, and wants her man to understand her varying emotions.
Age: 34
Job: Hair and makeup artist
Zodiac sign: Cancer
Kait
Kair is miss independent, miss self-sufficient and her man has to understand that. She doesn’t want to waste her time on meaningless interactions, as she’s ready to lock down and find her husband.
Age: 33
Job: Registered dietician
Zodiac sign: Cancer
Kalybriah
Kalybriah is a big talker, so her man will have to be a good listener. She’s open to fixing her own flaws because she understands no one is perfect.
Age: 29
Job: Social worker
Zodiac sign: Virgo
Kaylen
Kaylen loves life, humans and animals. She maintains positive energy, and she loves passing that on in her relationships.
Age: 29
Job: Account executive
Zodiac sign: Pisces
Madison
In the past year, Madison has gone on 40 first dates, but she’s not giving up hope on finding love. She has an open heart and open mind that any man would love.
Age: 28
Job: UX/UI designer
Zodiac sign: Leo
Megan H.
Megan H. is very self-sufficient and appears to be a video gamer, as she boasts a Zelda tattoo. Aside from fictional characters, she loves her family and friends because they hold her down when her world is chaotic.
Age: 36
Job: Property manager
Zodiac sign: Gemini
Megan W.
Megan considers herself to be a perfectionist, and that quality has helped pave her way to the successful life she lives today. She’s looking for a financially and emotionally stable partner.
Age: 35
Job: Entrepreneur
Zodiac sign: Aries
Shelby
Shelby is a “boss lady” who is still waiting on the man who makes her feel like she’s warm in her home. She’d also prefer a respectful partner who knows how to properly pursue a woman.
Age: 35
Job: Realtor
Zodiac sign: Scorpio.