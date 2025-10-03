‘Love Is Blind’ Season 9 Cast Guide | Photos

“Love Is Blind” Season 9 has brought together 32 Denver-based singles who are all looking for love in the pods.

This time around, Aries and Gemini sun placements dominate the contestants, and their ages range from 27 to 41. The singles all work in a variety of fields, including the medical industry, sales, real estate and more.

Some of them have been single for quite some time, a couple are world travelers, and many aren’t tolerating anyone who can’t bring positive vibes, hard work, and good fun to the relationship.

Check out the full cast below.

Anton from Season 9 of “Love Is Blind” (Netflix) Anton Anton, who grew up in Russia, comes ready to lock in love with a woman who is kind and truthful. But he admits his one bad habit is vaping. Age: 29 Job: Transportation/logistics Zodiac sign: Aquarius Read Next

Blake from Season 9 of “Love Is Blind” (Netflix) Blake While he’s a jokester, Blake doesn’t play about finding love. He’s a proud homeowner and dog dad. Age: 34 Job: Accountant Zodiac sign: Aries

Brenden from Season 9 of “Love Is Blind” (Netflix) Brenden When Brenden, who is described by his family as being a kind and compassionate person, enters the pods with hopes of finding the woman who can be his best friend. Age: 32 Job: Finance manager Zodiac sign: Leo

Chase from Season 9 of “Love Is Blind” (Netflix) Chase Chase is a 5 a.m. riser who likes his days to go just as he’s planned them. He loves to travel, as he spent eight months journeying through Southeast Asia. He wants his lady to be a traveler as well. Age: 29 Job: Water treatment consultant Zodiac sign: Gemini

Dayo from Season 9 of “Love Is Blind” (Netflix) Dayo Dayo, who originally hails from the U.K., is a man who loves positive vibes and energy only. Though his friends say he’s a bit picky when it comes to women, the European lad is ready to settle down with the one. Age: 30 Job: IT advisor Zodiac sign: Sagittarius Read Next

Dylan from Season 9 of “Love Is Blind” (Netflix) Dylan Dylan is a lover of the hit NBC show “The Office,” and he has hopes that his lady will have a love for comedy as well. He wants to be the Jim to someone’s Pam. Age: 32 Job: Financial analyst Zodiac sign: Gemini

Edmond from Season 9 of “Love Is Blind” (Netflix) Edmond Edmond admits that he can be a bit obnoxious, but he says it’s mostly when he’s out having a good time. He wants a compassionate, friendly woman who won’t make him give up his rollerblading habit. Age: 29 Job: Realtor Zodiac sign: Libra

Jensen from Season 9 of “Love Is Blind” (Netflix) Jensen Jensen is looking for a partner who loves to see new places just as much as he does. He’s optimistic and sees life from a more positive aspect, and would like his partner to be the same. Age: 29 Job: Data analyst Zodiac sign: Gemini

Joe from Season 9 of “Love Is Blind” (Netflix) Joe Joe wants an intimate connection with someone in the pods — one as deep as his relationship with God. And he’d like them to be OK with his habit of whistling around the house. Age: 29 Job: Sales Zodiac sign: Virgo

Jordan from Season 9 of “Love Is Blind” (Netflix) Jordan When it comes to responsibility, Jordan knows all about it as a single father of a 4-year-old, and that’s why patience is very important to him. Outside of that, he’d really like his partner to believe in great hygiene. Age: 30 Job: Service manager Zodiac sign: Libra

Logan from Season 9 of “Love Is Blind” (Netflix) Logan Logan comes from a small town, and he’s big on family. He loves when a person can take accountability for their actions and his true love has to want children one day. Age: 35 Job: Account executive Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Michael from Season 9 of “Love Is Blind” (Netflix) Michael Michael loves spending time breaking his latest record playing basketball at Dave & Buster’s. He’d love his lady to have a “boss” mindset as well as a beautiful soul. Age: 41 Job: Medical sales Zodiac sign: Cancer Read Next

Mike from Season 9 of “Love Is Blind” (Netflix) Mike Mike thinks of himself as a jack-of-all-trades who loves trying new things. He loves to travel and would like his partner to be self-sufficient with a “growth mindset.” Age: 38 Job: Real estate investor Zodiac sign: Pisces

Nick from Season 9 of “Love Is Blind” (Netflix) Nick Nick loves to travel and wants a woman he can book a trip with at a moment’s notice. While he’s been afraid to take things to the next level in relationships, he’s willing to go the extra mile this time around. Age: 28 Job: Luxury watch dealer Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Patrick from Season 9 of “Love Is Blind” (Netflix) Patrick Patrick is cool, calm and collected, and he adores down-to-earth conversations. He hasn’t found his perfect match, but that could all change in the pods. Age: 31 Job: Construction manager Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Rohan from Season 9 of “Love Is Blind” (Netflix) Rohan Rohan is a man of many languages who is looking for a woman he can travel the world with. He is family-oriented and needs his partner to be as well. Age: 27 Job: Private equity Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Ali from Season 9 of “Love Is Blind” (Netflix) Ali She has high standards and doesn’t want a man to waste her time on immature behavior. Right now, she’s pursuing another degree and needs her man to understand her passion for knowledge and growth. Age: 29 Job: Nurse Zodiac sign: Aries

Anastasia from Season 9 of “Love Is Blind” (Netflix) Anastasia Anastasia loves good, authentic conversation, and her listening skills come in handy in her career as a nurse. When she’s not in a hospital, she’s grooving on the dance floor. Age: 29 Job: Nurse Zodiac sign: Taurus Read Next

Anna from Season 9 of “Love Is Blind” (Netflix) Anna Anna advocates for everyone to take up therapy if they can because she prioritizes emotional maturity in a mate. She doesn’t tolerate anyone who is disrespectful, especially to their parents. Her loved ones describe her as fun and easygoing. Age: 28 Job: Hairstylist Zodiac sign: Virgo

Annie from Season 9 of “Love Is Blind” (Netflix) Annie Annie is a business owner who is most attracted to a hard-working man who supports all her goals and ambitions. She comes from two parents who have a loving marriage, so that’s her golden standard for a relationship. Age: 31 Job: Hair salon owner Zodiac sign: Aries

Ashley from Season 9 of “Love Is Blind” (Netflix) Ashley Ashley has been single for quite some time, and she’s ready to enter the pods in hopes of finding the one for her. She likes a man with a boss mentality who can also help her relax. Age: 35 Job: Director of Compliance Zodiac sign: Aries



Aza from Season 9 of “Love Is Blind” (Netflix) Aza Aza is a concert-lover and she’s looking for a partner who loves music as much as she does. She’s described as a happy and positive person, and she wants her man to be the same. Age: 32 Job: Events manager Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Chyna from Season 9 of “Love Is Blind” (Netflix) Chyna Chyna loves being silly and cracking jokes, but she’s taking her relationship journey very seriously. She has a strong faith and isn’t settling until she finds the perfect person for her. Age: 39 Job: Marketing manager Zodiac sign: Leo

Hilary from Season 9 of “Love Is Blind” (Netflix) Hilary Hilary is a true sporto, but that isn’t a requirement for her when dating, though he must love her dog Eeyore. Age: 39 Job: Medical device sales Zodiac sign: Gemini Read Next

Kacie from Season 9 of “Love Is Blind” (Netflix) Kacie Kacie is a jokester who wants a sarcastic fella on her side. She loves to laugh, but she cries just as hard, and wants her man to understand her varying emotions. Age: 34 Job: Hair and makeup artist Zodiac sign: Cancer

Kait from Season 9 of “Love Is Blind” (Netflix) Kait Kair is miss independent, miss self-sufficient and her man has to understand that. She doesn’t want to waste her time on meaningless interactions, as she’s ready to lock down and find her husband. Age: 33 Job: Registered dietician Zodiac sign: Cancer

Kalybriah Kalybriah is a big talker, so her man will have to be a good listener. She’s open to fixing her own flaws because she understands no one is perfect. Age: 29 Job: Social worker Zodiac sign: Virgo

Kaylen from Season 9 of “Love Is Blind” (Netflix) Kaylen Kaylen loves life, humans and animals. She maintains positive energy, and she loves passing that on in her relationships. Age: 29 Job: Account executive Zodiac sign: Pisces

Madison from Season 9 of “Love Is Blind” (Netflix) Madison In the past year, Madison has gone on 40 first dates, but she’s not giving up hope on finding love. She has an open heart and open mind that any man would love. Age: 28 Job: UX/UI designer Zodiac sign: Leo

Megan H. from Season 9 of “Love Is Blind” (Netflix) Megan H. Megan H. is very self-sufficient and appears to be a video gamer, as she boasts a Zelda tattoo. Aside from fictional characters, she loves her family and friends because they hold her down when her world is chaotic. Age: 36 Job: Property manager Zodiac sign: Gemini

Megan W. from Season 9 of “Love Is Blind” (Netflix) Megan W. Megan considers herself to be a perfectionist, and that quality has helped pave her way to the successful life she lives today. She’s looking for a financially and emotionally stable partner. Age: 35 Job: Entrepreneur Zodiac sign: Aries