Debbie Allen to Receive Governors Award at 2021 Emmys

The Television Academy will present its 2021 Governors Award to actress, producer, choreographer and director Debbie Allen, the group announced Thursday.

The award will be presented to the “Grey’s Anatomy” executive producer at the Emmy Awards ceremony next month “in recognition of her numerous contributions to the television medium through multiple creative forms and her philanthropic endeavors around the world,” the academy said.

“Debbie Allen has been a creative voice for a generation of performers and storytellers and has left an indelible mark on the television industry,” Governors Award selection committee Co-Chair Eva Basler said in a statement. “Debbie’s commitment to mentoring underserved communities has been nothing short of extraordinary. She has shared her gift and love of dance and choreography with countless aspiring performers across the globe,” added committee Co-Chair Debra Curtis.

“This has been an amazing year for me,” added Allen. “To be celebrated by the Television Academy is an overwhelming honor that humbles me and says to my community of dancing gypsies, actors, writers and musicians that if you stay passionate about your craft and do the work, you can go far.”

Allen — whose credits also include “Fame,” “Scandal,” “How to Get Away With Murder,” “Jane the Virgin,” “Empire” and “Insecure” — is a three-time Emmy Award winner for choreography. She also last year was made a Kennedy Center Honoree and and has received 10 Image Awards, the Olivier Award, multiple Tony nominations, a Golden Globe and a Drama Desk Award.

Past recipients of the Governors Award include Tyler Perry; “Star Trek”; “American Idol”; William S. Paley; Hallmark Cards Inc.; “Masterpiece Theate”r; Comic Relief; and ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and A+E networks.