Emily Blunt to Star and Produce Detective Film ‘Kate Warne’ for Amazon and Seven Bucks

Following a highly competitive situation, Amazon Studios, Seven Bucks Productions, Ledbury Productions and Kristina Sorensen Productions are developing action-adventure film “Kate Warne,” with Emily Blunt starring and producing, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Gustin Nash (“Youth in Revolt,” “Charlie Bartlett”) will write the script.

“Kate Warne” is described as an action adventure based on the trailblazing true-life story of Kate Warne, the first woman to become a detective at the legendary Pinkerton Detective Agency, where her unmatched skills paved the way for future women in law enforcement and forever changed how detective work was done.

Producers include Hiram Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, and Dany Garcia via Seven Bucks Productions in addition to Emily Blunt via Ledbury Productions. Kristina Sorensen will also produce via her Kristina Sorensen Productions banner. Gustin Nash will executive produce. Kimberly Bialek is overseeing for Seven Bucks Productions.

The “Kate Warne” project comes on the heels of the recent box office success of the Blunt and Johnson-led “Jungle Cruise” for Disney, produced by Seven Bucks. The film has earned over $126 million to date in worldwide box office and on Disney + since its premiere.

In addition to “Jungle Cruise,” Blunt’s credits include Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns,” the “A Quiet Place” franchise for Paramount, Lionsgate’s “Sicario” and “The Devil Wears Prada” for Fox 2000.

Blunt is represented by CAA, Roger Charteris at The Artists Partnership and attorney David Weber at Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Nash is represented by Sarah Dodge at Industry Entertainment and Barry Littman at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman. Kristina Sorensen is represented by Jesse Nord at The Nord Group.

Deadline first reported the news.