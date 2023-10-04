June Diane Raphael and Jessica St. Clair’s ‘The Deep Dive’ Moves to Lemonada Media (Exclusive)

“The Deep Dive,” the lifestyle podcast hosted by June Diane Raphael and Jessica St. Clair, has moved from Earwolf to Lemonada Media, TheWrap has exclusively learned. A new episode of the series premiered Wednesday.

Each week comedians and best friends St. Clair and Raphael take a “deep dive” into their real lives. Topics have ranged from more light-hearted, like why they refuse to check voicemails, to the more serious, like how to pursue joy amidst the chaos of motherhood and how to process loss.

The series was formerly part of Earwolf, which is still the home of Raphael’s other podcast, “How Did This Get Played?” Past guests of “The Deep Dive” have included Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Retta, Busy Phillips, Jessi Klein, Nicole Byer and Lennon Parham.

The Deep Dive hosts June Diane Raphael and Jessica St. Clair in new promo

“As huge fans of so many Lemonada podcasts, we are thrilled to find a home for ‘The Deep Dive’ at Lemonada. We can’t wait to continue bringing our listeners more of the ‘LET US LIVE’ attitude they’ve come to expect from us, and we’re so excited to welcome our new Lemonada listeners with open arms,” St. Clair and Raphael said in a joint statement.

“Jessica and June have built such a rich, supportive and sticky ‘Deep Dive’ community, and it will fit into the Lemonada circle so seamlessly,” Jessica Cordova Kramer, CEO of Lemonada Media, said in a statement. “We are honored that we get to help bring the content to life each week together.”

June Diane Raphael is likely best known for starring on “Grace and Frankie” as Brianna, the first-born child of Grace (Jane Fonda). But she’s also widely known for the bad movie criticism series “How Did This Get Made?” As for Jessica St. Clair, she is best known for co-creating and starring in USA’s “Playing House,” a series inspired by the real-life friendship between St. Clair and Lennon Parham.

Since its launch in 2019, Lemonada Media has become a leader in the independent podcasting space with millions of listeners per month. The network is responsible for creating original series such as the chart-topping “Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus,” “Blind Plea” and “Funny Cuz It’s True with Elyse Myers.”