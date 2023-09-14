A group of bored Argentine bank employees plan a heist and try to figure out what to do with $650,000 in the latest trailer to Rodrigo Moreno’s “The Delinquents.”

Watch the trailer embed above.

The Spanish-language film stars Argentinian actors Daniel Elías (“The Snatch Thief”), Esteban Bigliardi (“The Summit”), Margarita Molfino (“The Accused”), and features Laura Paredes (“Argentina, 1985”), Mariana Chaud (“La Flor”), Cecilia Rainero (“Trenque Lauquen”) and Germán De Silva (“Las Acacias”).

According to the film’s official synopsis: Bank employee Morán (Eliás) schemes to steal enough money to liberate himself from corporate monotony, then confesses and serves prison time while his co-worker hides the cash. Soon under pressure by a company investigator, accomplice Román (Bigliardi) later encounters a mysterious woman who will transform him forever.

“I punch in every day,” Morán says in the trailer. “All that for what?”

“The Delinquents” was written and directed by Moreno, who was a two-time nominee for the Golden Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival for his 2011 feature “The Minder” and 2011’s “A Mysterious World.”

The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival as part of the Un Certain Regard section earlier this year, and was scooped by by Mubi. The film is also screening at TIFF, and will next premiere domestically at the New York Film Festival.

“The Delinquents” opens in theaters Oct. 18 in the U.S., Oct. 26 across Latin America, and Oct. 27 in Canada.