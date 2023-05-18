Rodrigo Moren’s “The Deliquents” has been scooped up by MUBI out of the Cannes Film Festival. The distributor has acquired the rights to the film in North America, UK, Ireland, Latin America, Turkey, Italy, India, and Benelux and has plans for both a theatrical and streaming plan in the coming months.

According to the film’s official synopsis: Morán (Daniel Eliás) is a bank employee in Buenos Aires who dreams up a risky plan to liberate himself and his co-worker Román (Esteban Bigliardi) from the shackles of working life: Morán will steal enough cash from the bank to fund their retirement if Román hides the money for him after he confesses and serves prison time; in three years’ time, they’ll reunite, split the cash, and never have to work again.

Departing to the countryside to fulfill his side of the deal, the less adventurous Román finds himself transformed by Morán’s idyllic vision of economic liberation far from the rigors of urban life. But what is the true cost of freedom? From writer-director Rodrigo Moreno (Two-time Berlin Golden Bear nominee The Custodian, A Mysterious World) comes an existential probe into the work-life balance and what happens when it’s shattered and replaced with something radical and new.

The film stars Argentinian actors Daniel Elías (“The Snatch Thief”), Esteban Bigliardi (“The Summit”), Margarita Molfino (“The Accused”), and features Laura Paredes (“Argentina, 1985”), Mariana Chaud (“La Flor”), Cecilia Rainero (“Trenque Lauquen”), and Germán De Silva (“Las Acacias”).

Moreno is a two-time nominee for the Golden Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival for his 2011 feature “The Minder” and 2011’s “A Mysterious World.”

“The Delinquents” is produced by Ezequiel Borovinsky of Wanka Cine and co-produced by Les Films Fauves, Sancho&Punta, Jirafa Films, Jaque and Rizoma.