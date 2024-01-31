Demi Moore revealed she didn’t care for the “Brat Pack” nickname that she shared with actors Rob Lowe, Ally Sheedy, Emilio Estevez and more.

Moore appeared on Good Morning America and talked about her experience in Andrew McCarthy’s “Brats” documentary for Hulu, which captures the evolution of the famous group that dominated pop culture and Hollywood in the ’80’s.

“For me, I didn’t love it, being thought of as a brat because I thought it kind of diminished us as professionals,” she said. “But I didn’t carry it.”

“It’s really interesting cause you know, the Brat Pack moniker that came about really didn’t have anything to do with us as people, as professionals,” she added. “It was just a clever headline.”

The documentary features Moore, Sheedy and Estevez as well as McCarthy, who directs.

“Andrew really wanted to explore the impact it had on each of us because for him, it actually had a big impact,” the 61-year-old actress shared. “For Rob [Lowe], it kind of just slid off his back.”

Moore hasn’t seen the doc yet, but she enjoyed looking back on the period of her life and reflecting with McCarthy, whom she starred alongside in 1985’s “St. Elmo’s Fire.”

“I really enjoyed my time with him sitting down and reminiscing,” she said. “And I was only sorry [all of us actors] didn’t get a chance to all be together at one time. That would be, really, a treat, actually.”

McCarthy also sat down with David Blum, the New York Magazine writer who coined the term in 1985. The director previously told People that he wasn’t present when Blum spent time with the group and labeled them with the famous nickname.

“It was just like boom, there it is. And I recoiled from it. The term was cast in a very pejorative way. And the last thing you want in Hollywood is to be boxed in,” he said.

“The Brat Pack has cast a long shadow over my life and career,” McCarthy said in a statement about the documentary. “After all these years, I was curious to see how it had affected my fellow Brat Pack members. What I found was surprising — and liberating.”

“Brats” will head to Hulu for streaming at some point this year. Moore also appears in the FX series “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans” alongside debated “Brat Pack” member Molly Ringwald. That debuted Wednesday.