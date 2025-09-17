‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ Debuts in the Top 10 Titles Audiences Are Most Excited About | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.
ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.
NFL football holds strong at No. 1, riding the momentum of the season’s opening games. “The Conjuring: Last Rites” moves up to No. 2, capitalizing on its theatrical debut Sept. 5, while “Wednesday” slides down one spot to No. 3 following the release of the second half of its second season on Netflix. “Superman” drops out of the top three to No. 4, and “Wicked: For Good” also falls one position to No. 5, despite continued anticipation for its upcoming release.
“Stranger Things” holds steady at No. 6, while “The Summer I Turned Pretty” moves up one position to No. 7 as its final season nears its conclusion on Sept. 17. “Alien: Earth” slides one spot to No. 8. A new entry, “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle,” debuts at No. 9, leading up to its opening weekend in theaters. “Dexter: Resurrection” rounds out the top 10.
Weekly Top 10 (Sept. 6-12)
|“NFL Football”
|“The Conjuring: Last Rites”
|“Wednesday”
|“Superman”
|“Wicked: For Good”
|“Stranger Things”
|“The Summer I Turned Pretty”
|“Alien: Earth”
|“Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle”
|“Dexter: Resurrection”