‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ Debuts in the Top 10 Titles Audiences Are Most Excited About | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

NFL football holds strong at No. 1, riding the momentum of the season’s opening games. “The Conjuring: Last Rites” moves up to No. 2, capitalizing on its theatrical debut Sept. 5, while “Wednesday” slides down one spot to No. 3 following the release of the second half of its second season on Netflix. “Superman” drops out of the top three to No. 4, and “Wicked: For Good” also falls one position to No. 5, despite continued anticipation for its upcoming release.

“Stranger Things” holds steady at No. 6, while “The Summer I Turned Pretty” moves up one position to No. 7 as its final season nears its conclusion on Sept. 17. “Alien: Earth” slides one spot to No. 8. A new entry, “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle,” debuts at No. 9, leading up to its opening weekend in theaters. “Dexter: Resurrection” rounds out the top 10.

Weekly Top 10 (Sept. 6-12)