‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Boots ‘Stranger Things 3’ Off Netflix’s Most Popular TV List With 95.4 Million Views

“Wednesday” Season 2 has booted “Stranger Things 3” off of Netflix’s most popular English-language TV list as the second installment of the Jenna Ortega-led series enters in the No. 10 spot.

“Wednesday” Season 2 entered the overall Top 10 TV list with 95.4 million views to date since Part 1 first debuted on Aug. 6 and following the recent debut of Part 2 on Sept. 3. It now joins the ranks of “Wednesday” Season 1, which still stands as Netflix’s most-watched English-language show with 252.1 million views to date. As of Tuesday, “Wednesday” Season 2 sits behind “The Night Agent” Season 1 and “Fool Me Once,” which have both tallied up 98.2 million views.

In addition to joining the most popular list, “Wednesday” tallied up another 15 million views during the week of Sept. 8, down from last week’s viewership of 28.2 million views with the debut of Part 2. That viewership wasn’t enough to maintain “Wednesday” Season 2’s reign atop the TV list, however, with the fight between Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford taking the No. 1 spot with 17.7 million views across the event (the fight itself scored 41.4 million viewers over opening weekend).

Next up on the TV list was returning series “Beauty in Black” Season 2, which scored the No. 3 on the English-language TV list with 8.7 million views, as well as “My Life With the Walter Boys” Season 2, which reached No. 4 on the list with 5.2 million views.

“Love Con Revenge” Season 1 took the No. 5 spot on the list with 4.1 million views, while “Wednesday” Season 1 took the No. 6 spot with 3.6 million views and “Hostage” came next with 3 million views.

On the film side, “KPop Demon Hunters” was back on top with 22.6 million views, with new romance movie “The Wrong Paris” coming in second place with 12.8 million views and documentary “Unknown Number: The High School Catfish” taking the No. 3 spot with 11.7 million views. Charlie Sheen’s documentary “aka Charlie Sheen” took the No. 4 spot with 9.7 million views, while “The Thursday Murder Club” took fifth place with 7.1 million views.