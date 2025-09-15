Netflix’s Canelo vs. Crawford Fight Scores 41.4 Million Viewers Over Opening Weekend

Netflix’s fight between Terence Crawford and Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez brought in an impressive 41.4 million viewers over opening weekend.

The fight, which streamed live on Saturday, Sept. 13 from Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, scored an estimated average minute audience (AMA) of 36.6 million live-plus-same-day viewers from opening to closing bell, according to data from VideoAmp and Netflix, with the event peaking at over 24 million concurrent streams.

In the U.S. alone, the event brought in an estimated AMA of 20.3 million live-plus-same-day viewers, and the fight became the No. 1 most-watched Netflix program of the weekend in 30 countries, including the U.S., Mexico, the U.K., Argentina, Australia, Canada, Ireland and the Philippines.

Continued viewership of the fight throughout the weekend notched viewership up to 41.4 million live-plus-one-day viewers, which Netflix touts boosted the event to become the most-watched men’s championship boxing match of the century.

Additionally, an estimated 500,000 viewers watched the fight from over 2,700 bars and restaurants in U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico, per Joe Hand Promotions out-of-home market data.

The event also drove over 950 million owned impressions across Netflix’s global social channels, with Canelo-Crawford trending on X worldwide and at No. 1 in the U.S.

After 12 rounds, the fight concluded with Crawford defeating Canelo by unanimous decision. Notable attendees at the event include Adam Brody, Angel Reese, Brenda Song, Chance the Rapper, Charlie Sheen, Charlize Theron, Darius Garland, Dave Chappelle, Jason Statham, Jeremy Renner, Macaulay Culkin, Magic Johnson, Mark Wahlberg, Michael Che, Michael J. Fox, Mike Tyson, Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, SZA, Tom Segura, Tracy Morgan, Tyrese Maxey, Wilmer Valderrama and Wiz Khalifa, among others.

Netflix’s next live fight will see Jake Paul, who recently defeated Mike Tyson by unanimous decision, take on Tank Davis on Nov. 14.