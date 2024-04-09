Tanjiro and the rest of the demon-slaying pack are headed back to Crunchyroll this May with the debut of the fourth season, “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — Hashira Training Arc.”

Following its theatrical world tour in February, Season 4 of “Demon Slayer” is scheduled to drop on the anime streaming powerhouse on Sunday, May 12 with new episodes airing weekly on Sundays.

The latest installment is centered on Tanjiro undergoing training with the Stone Hashira, Himjima, as he moves closer to his goal of becoming a Hashira — the highest ranked demon slayers in the Demon Slayer Corps.

Here’s Crunchyroll and Aniplex’s synopsis of the series below:

To the Hashira Training…The members of the Demon Slayer Corps and their highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira. In preparation for the forthcoming final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji, the Hashira Training commences. While each carry faith and determination within their hearts, Tanjiro and the Hashira enter a new story.

The Japanese voice cast includes Natsuki Hanae as Tanjiro, Akari Kitō as Nezuko Kamado, Hiro Shimono as Zenitsu Agatsuma, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Inosuke Hashibira, Katsuyuki Konishi as Tengen Uzui, Saori Hayami as Shinobu Kocho, Kengo Kawanishi as Muichiro Tokito, Kana Hanazawa as Mitsuri Kanroji, Kenichi Suzumura as Obanai Iguro, Tomokazu Seki as Sanemi Shinazugawa, Tomokazu Sugita as Gyomei Himejima and Takahiro Sakurai as Giyu Tomioka.

The English voice cast includes Zach Aguilar as Tanjiro, Abby Trott as Nezuko Kamado, Aleks Le as Zenitsu Agatsuma, Bryce Papenbrook as Inosuke Hashibira, Ray Chase as Tengen Uzui, Erika Harlacher as Shinobu Kocho, Griffin Burns as Muichiro Tokito, Kira Buckland as Mitsuri Kanroji, Erik Scott Kimerer as Obanai Iguro, Kaiji Tang as Sanemi Shinazugawa, Crispin Freeman as Gyomei Himejima and Johnny Yong Bosch as Giyu Tomioka.

Dubs for English, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu will be produced and released in the future.