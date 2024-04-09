‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ Season 4 to Premiere in May on Crunchyroll

“Hashira Training Arc” will air new episodes weekly every Sunday

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira (©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira (©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable)

Tanjiro and the rest of the demon-slaying pack are headed back to Crunchyroll this May with the debut of the fourth season, “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — Hashira Training Arc.”

Following its theatrical world tour in February, Season 4 of “Demon Slayer” is scheduled to drop on the anime streaming powerhouse on Sunday, May 12 with new episodes airing weekly on Sundays.

The latest installment is centered on Tanjiro undergoing training with the Stone Hashira, Himjima, as he moves closer to his goal of becoming a Hashira — the highest ranked demon slayers in the Demon Slayer Corps.

Demon Slayer Harisha Image
Read Next
‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training’ Added to Sony’s 2024 Slate

Here’s Crunchyroll and Aniplex’s synopsis of the series below:

To the Hashira Training…The members of the Demon Slayer Corps and their highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira.  In preparation for the forthcoming final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji, the Hashira Training commences. While each carry faith and determination within their hearts, Tanjiro and the Hashira enter a new story.

The Japanese voice cast includes Natsuki Hanae as Tanjiro, Akari Kitō as Nezuko Kamado, Hiro Shimono as Zenitsu Agatsuma, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Inosuke Hashibira, Katsuyuki Konishi as Tengen Uzui, Saori Hayami as Shinobu Kocho, Kengo Kawanishi as Muichiro Tokito, Kana Hanazawa as Mitsuri Kanroji, Kenichi Suzumura as Obanai Iguro, Tomokazu Seki as Sanemi Shinazugawa, Tomokazu Sugita as Gyomei Himejima and Takahiro Sakurai as Giyu Tomioka.

The English voice cast includes Zach Aguilar as Tanjiro, Abby Trott as Nezuko Kamado, Aleks Le as Zenitsu Agatsuma, Bryce Papenbrook as Inosuke Hashibira, Ray Chase as Tengen Uzui, Erika Harlacher as Shinobu Kocho, Griffin Burns as Muichiro Tokito, Kira Buckland as Mitsuri Kanroji, Erik Scott Kimerer as Obanai Iguro, Kaiji Tang as Sanemi Shinazugawa, Crispin Freeman as Gyomei Himejima and Johnny Yong Bosch as Giyu Tomioka.

Dubs for English, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian,  Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu will be produced and released in the future. 

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira (Aniplex)
Read Next
How to Watch 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba — To the Hashira Training'

Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

Raquel “Rocky” Harris is an American multimedia journalist and producer working as a reporter at TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.