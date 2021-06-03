Neill Blomkamp is back, with the “District 9” director’s first feature film since 2015’s “Chappie.” And his latest movie “Demonic” looks like a creepy head trip that will make you question your reality.

The first teaser for “Demonic” dropped on Thursday, and the film shows a woman donning elaborate head gear that sends her into an unusual alternate dimension — or perhaps some kind of virtual reality — where instead of being wholly there, she appears all pixelated and even inverted.

There’s not too many other plot details to be found here, but Blomkamp’s film is described as a horror movie in which a young woman unleashes terrifying demons and supernatural forces when a decades-old rift with her mother is revealed.

Carly Pope, Chris William Martin and Michael Rogers stars in “Demonic.” This is Blomkamp’s fourth movie, which he both wrote and directed, and IFC Midnight will release it in theaters and on-demand August 20, 2021.

“Demonic” was co-financed and and co-produced by AGC Studios and STABILITi Studios last summer. Neill Blomkamp, Mike Blomkamp of STABILITi Studios, Stuart Ford and Linda McDonough of AGC Studios are on board as producers. The film’s executive producers are AGC’s Miguel Palos Jr., Alastair Burlingham, Charlie Dombek, Viktor Muller and Steven St. Arnaud.

Watch the trailer for Neill Blomkamp’s “Demonic” here and above.