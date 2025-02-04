Denise Richards Docuseries Moves From E! to Bravo Ahead of March Premiere

Denise Richards’ new docuseries has shifted from E! to Bravo ahead of its March premiere.

The series, titled “Denise Richards and Her Wild Things,” was originally greenlit by E! for a 2025 release in June 2024, but has since moved to Bravo, where it will premiere with two back-to-back episodes on March 4 after a new episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

The new half-hour series will move into its regular timeslot of 9 p.m. ET/PT on Tuesday, March 11 while it airs two back-to-back episodes before airing one episode a week beginning Tuesday, March 18. New episodes of “Denise Richards and Her Wild Things” stream the day after their Bravo premiere on Peacock.

The move comes as Comcast prepares to spin off several of its cable networks — including E! — into a standalone, publicly traded company. While E! will be spun off into the new company alongside MSNBC, CNBC, USA, Oxygen Syfy and Golf Channel, Bravo will remain under Comcast alongside streamer Peacock and broadcast network NBC.

The official logline for the series is as follows: “The first time Richards opened up her family life for a reality series more than 15 years ago, she was navigating a notoriously difficult marriage, intense scrutiny and tabloid attention all while raising two young girls. This time around, life is more complicated and unpredictable. Richards and her family, which includes daughters Sami, Lola and Eloise and husband Aaron, show us what their famous, loving and hilarious life is like.”

The series will centers on Richards as she and her husband of six years, Aaron Phypers, navigate work and life with Richards’ children from her marriage with ex-husband Charlie Sheen. Sheen will pop into the series alongside Richards’ other famous friends.

Longtime “Real Housewives” producer Alex Baskin executive produces the new alongside Richards, who EPs for Smoke and Mirrors Entertainment. Additional EPs include Jenn Levy, Joe Kingsley and Jeff Festa for 32 Flavors as well as Adam Griffin, Brian McCarthy, Brittany Nabors and Luke Neslage.