E! has given the greenlight to a new comedic docuseries following Denise Richards and her family, the network announced Monday.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality is set to star in and executive produce “Denise Richards and the Wild Things,” which will follow Richards, her husband Aaron and daughters Sami, Lola and Eloise as they navigate fame within their family lifestyle.

The half-hour series, which reunites Richards with “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” EP Alex Baskin, comes more than 15 years after Richards first shared her family life in a reality TV series. At the time, she was juggling a difficult marriage, intense scrutiny and tabloid attention while raising two young girls. “Denise Richards and the Wild Things” is slated for a 2025 release.

“My family and I are thrilled to return home to E! Sami and Lola were just 3 and 4 years old when we first shared our story and now we’ve come full circle,” Richards said in a statement. “Alex Baskin and I met when I joined ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ and I loved doing that show. This is the perfect partnership for our family’s series as our lives are full of fun, love and unpredictability, and we can’t wait for the audience to share this adventure with us.”

“Denise Richards is a pop culture force and no stranger to capturing the public’s attention,” NBCUniversal EVP of Unscripted Content, Lifestyle and Documentary Rachel Smith said. “With her return to E!, we look forward to Denise and her family sharing their beautifully chaotic world with our audience, who will appreciate their candor and relatability as much as we do.”

Richards executive produces “Denise Richards and the Wild Things” for Smoke and Mirrors Entertainment while Joe Kingsley and Jeff Festa EP for 32 Flavors. Baskin also serves as an executive producer alongside Adam Griffin.

Richards is repped by Vault Entertainment, Goodman Genow Schenkman Smelkinson + Christopher and Jill Fritzo Public Relations, with additional representation from Gersh in unscripted.