Dennis Quaid is the latest to join an A-list cast that’s being assembled for the HBO Max limited series “Full Circle” from Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon.

He will star alongside previously announced cast members Zazie Beetz, Timothy Olyphant and Claire Danes. As with the others, Quaid’s role in the miniseries has yet to be revealed.

There has been some speculation, however. Danes is believed to be playing a Manhattan attorney, while Beetz is said to be playing a U.S. Postal Inspection Service agent, according to Deadline.

A logline for the series reads: “An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.”

Soderbergh will direct all six episodes and executive produce alongside Solomon and Casey Silver, who previously collaborated on the HBO Max film “No Sudden Move.”

Quaid is a veteran leading man and Emmy nominee best known for his memorable film roles in projects like “The Day After Tomorrow,” “The Rookie,” “The Right Stuff,” “Far From Heaven” and “The Parent Trap.”

