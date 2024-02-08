Denzel Washington and Spike Lee to Reunite for Apple Film ‘High and Low’

Apple Original Films has landed the Spike Lee and Denzel Washington reteam, “High and Low,” it was announced Thursday. Lee will direct and write the film alongside Alan Fox.

The film, which starts production in March, is described as a remake of Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 feature film of the same name. That movie tells the story of a wealthy executive who believes his son has been kidnapped. But, in a twist, it’s quickly revealed that the exec’s son isn’t abducted, and instead his chaufeur’s son has been taken in error. The film then becomes a question of morality in his decision to pay ransom on a child that isn’t his.

The film is a reunion of sorts for all involved. This is the second collaboration for Apple Original Films and Washington. The studio put out the actor’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” in 2021.

It’s also the fifth collaboration between Washington and Lee. The pair first worked together on the 1990 film “Mo’ Better Blues,” and have worked on “Malcolm X,” “He Got Game” and, most recently, the 2006 heist thriller “Inside Man.

A24, Escape Artists and Mandalay Pictures developed and produced the film. Todd Black (“Emancipation,” “The Equalizer” films) for Escape Artists and Jason Michael Berman (“Air,” “Nine Days”) for Mandalay Pictures will be producers. Lee himself also serves as executive producer through his 40 Acres And A Mule Filmworks alongside Mandalay’s Peter Guber, Juniper Productions’ Matthew Lindner, Chris Brigham, and Katia Washington. Mandalay’s Jordan Moldo is co-producing.

Washington previously worked with Todd Black on the adaptation of August Wilson’s “Fences,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “The Equalizer” film franchise.

This follows the November news that Washington was set to star as the Carthaginian general Hannibal in a feature film for Netflix. Another collaborator of Washington’s, director Antoine Fuqua, is set to helm that film.