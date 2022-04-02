Denzel Washington sits down to discuss his career and his faith at author and pastor T.D. Jakes’s annual International Leadership Summit on Saturday, and TheWrap has the exclusive livestream of the event.

In the video below, you’ll be able to watch the Oscar-winning actor talk about his life and career, as well as his Christian faith live as the discussion happens. Washington is scheduled to take the stage at 9:05am ET/6:05am PT on April 2 and will be in conversation with Jakes himself.

Washington recently earned his ninth Oscar nomination for his leading turn in “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” In 2002, Washington became only the second Black man to win the Best Actor Oscar for his role in “Training Day.” He previously won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 1990 for his turn in “Glory,” and was Oscar-nominated for his work in “Cry Freedom,” “Malcolm X,” “The Hurricane,” “Flight,” “Fences” and “Roman J. Israel Esq.”

Washington won a Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Play for “Fences” in 2010, and in 2016 he directed himself in the feature film adaptation of the same play.

Noteworthy performances in Washington’s career include the television series “St. Elsewhere,” “Philadelphia,” “The Book of Eli,” “Inside Man” and “American Gangster,” and as a director he’s helmed four feature films: “Antwone Fisher” (2002), “The Great Debaters” (2007), “Fences” (2016) and “A Journal for Jordan” (2021).

In the near future, Washington is set to reunite with director Antoine Fuqua for “The Equalizer 3,” the third film in his thriller franchise based on the television series of the same name.