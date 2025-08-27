Denzel Washington Says He’s ‘Tired of Movies,’ Has Made ‘Too Many’ of Them

His new film, director Spike Lee‘s “Highest 2 Lowest,” may now be playing in theaters, but Denzel Washington revealed in a new interview that he does not watch or go to the movies because he is “tired” of them.

The actor’s comments were given during a sit-down video interview published earlier this week by GQ between him, Lee and his “Highest 2 Lowest” co-star, rapper A$AP Rocky. Lee and Rocky were in the midst of discussing some of the director’s greatest shots when the rapper asked Washington if he had any that he admires.

“I don’t watch movies, man,” Washington responded, while looking at his phone. “I really don’t. I’m just being honest with you. I don’t watch movies, man! I don’t go to the movies. I don’t watch movies.”

When Rocky asked if Washington’s disinterest was due to him making films for a living, the Oscar winner responded, “Probably. You know, I’m tired of movies, man.” Moments later, when Lee asked Washington how many films he has made, the actor quickly replied, “Too many. I think 50.” (He has 65 acting credits on IMDb, but those include roles in TV shows and other, non-film projects.)

In Nov. 2024, Washington made waves when he said on the Australian version of the “Today” show that he intends to retire after making a few more films. “For me, it’s about the filmmaker, especially at this point in my career,” the actor, who turns 71 in December, said at the time. “I’m only interested in working with the best. I don’t know how many more films I’m going to make — probably not that many. I want to do things I haven’t done.”

Washington went on to name several projects he has lined up, including “Black Panther 3,” which he said director Ryan Coogler has promised him a role in. After that and a few other projects, Washington said, “I’m going to retire.”

He later walked back that comment, telling BuzzFeed U.K., “I didn’t say I was going to go into retirement. I said that it has to be a level of interest to me. I’m more interested in getting behind the camera, so that’s about five years out, and I may have used the word ‘retire’ but I look at life in three sections: You learn, you earn and you return. I’m in the return part of life.”

“I’m not retiring. It’s not like, ‘Okay on June 5 that’s it,’” Washington added. “I don’t want to be foolish and the challenges have to be great for me. You know, there’s nothing left for me to do, unless it’s extremely challenging.”

“Highest 2 Lowest” is now playing in select theaters. It premieres on Apple TV+ on Sept. 5.