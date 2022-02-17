Derek Hough and Julianne Hough are commemorating the 94th annual Academy Awards with a celebration of dance. The sibling professional dancing duo will recreate some of cinemas most iconic performances in “Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough” ahead of the ceremony next month.

The one-hour television special will put a modern twist on performances from films such as “Singin’ in the Rain,” “Moulin Rouge,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Chicago,” “Dirty Dancing,” “Saturday Night Fever” and “La La Land.”

“Have you ever wished you could step into your favorite movies?” Julianne asks in a promo for the upcoming special. Derek adds: “Well we have, and we are bringing that idea to life.”

“There is no one better than Derek and Julianne to revisit iconic movie moments through music and dance,” Rob Mills, EVP of Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television said in a statement. “Their talent is insurmountable and will entertain audiences at home through their captivating visual performances. And the celebrity guests and surprises they have in store are sure to make it an unforgettable night.”

“Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough” promises to feature a star-studded cast of singers, dancers, actors and film legends — though they have not yet been announced.

“Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough” is produced by Done+Dusted in association with Walt Disney Television’s alternative production unit. Derek and Julianne will executive produce alongside Katy Mullan, Nick Florez, RJ Durell, Peter Hebri and Ashley Edens.

With four Emmy wins among them, Derek and Julianne both rose to fame on the ABC series “Dancing with the Stars,” earning a collective eight mirrorball trophies. The pair have previously teamed up for the live stage dance concert “MOVE Live on Tour” in 2014.

Julianne and Derek hosted a family Thanksgiving special for Disney that aired on ABC last year, which Julianne also executive produced. They followed it up with another holiday special, “The Disney Parks’ Magical Christmas Celebration,” which was nominated for an Emmy.

Also in December, Derek and Julianne produced and headlined their own NBC Christmas special called “Holiday with the Houghs.”

“Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough” premieres Sunday, March 20 at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.