Derek Cianfrance to Direct Channing Tatum in ‘Roofman’

Derek Cianfrance (“Blue Valentine,” “The Place Beyond the Pines”) has signed on to direct Channing Tatum in the upcoming film “Roofman.” The fact-based movie will center on Jeffrey Manchester, a convicted armed robber who made a daring prison escape and found refuge in an unlikely spot – the ceiling of a Toys R Us store.

Cianfrance, an Oscar nominee known for his gritty indie dramas, will direct the film from an original script he co-wrote with Kirt Gunn. Tatum, hot off hits like “The Lost City” and “Dog,” is attached to star as Manchester.

The film tells the true story of Manchester’s months-long escape across several states before eventually being captured back in his home state of New Jersey. After making a dramatic prison break, Manchester managed to elude authorities by hiding atop the ceiling tiles of a Toys R Us for weeks, coming down only at night to raid the store’s candy section.

“Roofman” is being produced by Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker of Limelight, along with Cianfrance’s frequent collaborators Jamie Patricof and Lynette Howell Taylor. Limelight developed the project and will fully finance the film.

International sales on “Roofman” will launch at the upcoming European Film Market, with FilmNation Entertainment handling sales. CAA Media Finance will handle North American rights.

Cianfrance is represented by CAA, Jamie Patricof, and attorney Michael Schenkman at Bloom Hergott. Tatum is represented by CAA and Hanson Jacobson.