Here Are All the Songs in ‘Despicable Me 4’

If there is one thing the “Despicable Me” franchise is known for, besides the yellow creatures in blue overalls, it’s the iconic soundtracks. The fourth and most recent installment, “Despicable Me 4,” is no exception.

“Despicable Me 4” continues the story of Gru, voiced by Steve Carrell. In the film, “Gru, Lucy, Margo, Edith, and Agnes welcome a new member to the family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad. Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal and his girlfriend Valentina, and the family is forced to go on the run,” according to the official synopsis.

The film’s score has been composed by Heitor Pereira, who has done the music for every “Despicable Me” film so far. Along with the score, the film features several hits from iconic artists like Pitbull, BTS and Blackpink. Also included is “Despicable Me” soundtrack legend Pharrell Williams, who is known for hits in the previous films like “Happy” and the title song for the franchise “Despicable Me.”

Check out the song list below and keep scrolling to listen to the score and all the hit songs in “Despicable Me 4.”

“None of Your Business” by Tezzo Touchdown

“Lil Mega Minion” by Lil Yachty

“Despicable Me” by Pharrell Williams

“Double Life” by Pharrell Williams

“Word Up” by Cameo

“Unbelievable” by EMF

“Hot For Teacher” by Van Halen

“Boombayah” by Blackpink

“Freedom” by Pitbull

“I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred

“Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” by Elton John and Dua Lipa

“Dynamite” by BTS

“Gonna Die Alone” by Hanni El Khatis

“Kharma Chameleon” Written by Michael Craig, Roy Hay, Jonathan Moss, George O’Dowd and Philip Pickett

“Main Title (Terminator 2 Theme)” Written by Brad Fiedel

“Through the Fire and Flames” by DragonForce

“Everybody Wants to Rule the World” Written by Chris Hughes, Roland Orzabal and Ian Stanley

To Listen To The Soundtrack Radio, Click Here.