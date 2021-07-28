‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Star DeWanda Wise Joins Shailene Woodley in Showtime’s ‘Three Women’

“She’s Gotta Have It” star DeWanda Wise has been cast in Showtime’s upcoming “Three Women” series adaptation, the premium cable network announced Wednesday.

The project, an adaptation of the bestseller by Lisa Taddeo, is described as an “intimate, haunting portrayal of American female desire” centered on three women “on a crash course to radically overturn their lives.” Wise will play Sloane, a “glamorous entrepreneur in a committed open marriage until two sexy new strangers threaten their aspirational love story.”

Wise will star opposite “Big Little Lies” alum Shailene Woodley as Gia, a writer grieving the loss of her family who persuades the three women to tell her their stories and finds that the course of her life is forever changed by her relationships with them.

Taddeo will serve as a writer and executive producer on the adaptation, alongside showrunner Laura Eason, Kathy Ciric and Emmy Rossum. Louise Friedberg will direct the first two episodes, which she will also executive produce.

The drama is slated to begin production in the fall for a premiere in 2022.

In addition to “She’s Gotta Have It,” Wise’s other TV credits include “The Twilight Zone,” “Shots Fired,” “Underground” and “Boardwalk Empire.” In film, Wise most recently appeared in “Fatherhood” and is next set to star in “Jurassic World: Dominion” next year.