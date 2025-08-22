‘Dexter: Original Sin’ Canceled Despite Season 2 Renewal

“Dexter: Original Sin” is the latest casualty of the Paramount merger. After being given a Season 2 renewal by the previous regime, the prequel series will not be moving forward with more episodes, TheWrap has learned.

While Paramount+ With Showtime announced the Season 2 greenlight in April, the project was actually just on hiatus as a writers’ room never opened and no production dates were ever set, according to an individual with knowledge.

Meanwhile, Paramount Television Studios is set to open a writers’ room for a potential second season of the “Dexter: Resurrection” spinoff series, which continues the story of Dexter Morgan as played by original star Michael C. Hall.

The decision comes as Matt Thunell, who leads the newly revived PTVS at New Paramount, and senior leadership take a look at their slate across Showtime and other networks. “Original Sin” was a prequel story, while “Resurrection” continues the story of the original character and has carried strong ratings since its debut in July. The finale is scheduled for Sept. 5.

Set in Miami in the ’90s, “Original Sin” followed Dexter (Patrick Gibson) as a student. But when he’s unable to contain his urge to kill any longer, his father Harry (Christian Slater) helps him develop a Code so that he’ll only kill those who deserve it. As Dexter balances this dark and dangerous side of himself, he also has to evade the prying eyes at his forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department. The series aired its now-series finale in February.

In addition to Gibson and Slater, Season 1 starred Molly Brown, Christina Milian, James Martinez, Alex Shimizu, Reno Wilson, special guest star Sarah Michelle Gellar and Patrick Dempsey. Original star Michael C. Hall also voiced the iconic inner monologue in Dexter Morgan’s head.

“Dexter: Original Sin” is produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios. Executive producers for Season 1 included Phillips, Hall, Scott Reynolds, Mary Leah Sutton, Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns. The series was also produced by Robert Lloyd Lewis, with Michael Lehmann serving as directing executive producer.