‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Episode Release Guide: When Do New Episodes Air?

Dexter Morgan is back and is ready for some more kills in his new bloody adventure “Dexter: Resurrection.”

Just when we thought we’d lost our conscientious killer, here he comes ready for a new start, and of course, some new victims. Well, in his eyes, they deserve their fates. And heck, for us “Dexter” fans, we deserve this new spinoff — especially when you’re adding top-notch talent like Uma Thurman AND bringing back O.G. cast members like David Zayas.

And coming back into the fold to serve as showrunner and executive producer is Clyde Phillips, who served as the showrunner on each “Dexter” series. Michael C. Hall also serves as executive producer along with Scott Reynolds.

Check out everything you need to know about how to watch below.

When does “Dexter: Resurrection” premiere?

“Dexter: Resurrection” had a two-episode debut at 12:01 a.m. PST Friday, July 11 on Paramount+ Premium, which used to be called Paramount+ with Showtime.

The series also premiered on cable on Showtime on Sunday, July 13.

When do new episodes air?

After “Dexter: Resurrection” has its two-episode premiere on Friday, July 11, new episodes will drop weekly on Paramount+ Premium on Fridays.

For cable viewers, you can check out the show when it airs on Showtime on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Are there other streaming options?

Yep, there sure are. You can add Paramount+ Premium to your Prime Video account or to your Hulu account to watch “Dexter: Resurrection.”

“Dexter: Resurrection” Release Schedule:

“Dexter: Resurrection” is slated to have 10 episodes for the first season.

It’s scheduled to air until Friday, Sept. 5 on Paramount+ and Sunday, Sept. 7 on Showtime. Check out the episode release guide below for the Paramount+ Premium schedule.

Season 1, Episode 1: “A Beating Heart…” — Friday, July 11

Season 1, Episode 2: “Camera Shy” — Friday, July 11

Season 1, Episode 3: Backseat Driver” — Friday, July 18

Season 1, Episode 4: “Call Me Red” — Friday, July 25

Season 1, Episode 5 — Friday, Aug. 1

Season, Episode 6 — Friday, Aug. 8

Season 1, Episode 7 — Friday, Aug. 15

Season 1, Episode 8 — Friday, Aug. 22

Season, Episode 9 — Friday, Aug. 29

Season, Episode 10 — Friday, Sept. 5

What is “Dexter: Resurrection” about?

Here’s Paramount+’s description of the series: A continuation of “Dexter,” “New Blood,” Dexter: Resurrection” takes place weeks after Dexter Morgan takes a bullet to the chest from his own son, as he awakens from a coma to find Harrison gone without a trace. Realizing the weight of what he put his son through, Dexter sets out for New York City, determined to find him and make things right. But closure won’t come easy. When Miami Metro’s Angel Batista arrives with questions, Dexter realizes his past is catching up to him fast. As father and son navigate their own darkness in the city that never sleeps, they soon find themselves deeper than they ever imagined – and that the only way out is together.

Who’s in the cast?

Here’s the full cast below: Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan, Uma Thurman as Charley, David Zayas as Detective Angel Batista, Jack Alcott as Dexter’s son Harrison Morgan, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Blessing Kamara, Kadia Saraf as Detective Claudette Wallace, Dominic Fumusa as Detective Melvin Oliva, Emilia Suárez as Elsa Rivera, with James Remar as Dexter’s father Harry Morgan and Peter Dinklage as Leon Prater.

Guest stars for the series include Neil Patrick Harris, Krysten Ritter, Eric Stonestreet and David Dastmalchian are also set to guest star as Lowell, Mia, Al and Gareth, respectively.

Is “Dexter: Resurrection” a spinoff?

Yes, “Dexter: Resurrection” is the newest addition to the “Dexter” story. It first started with the original series “Dexter,” which premiered on Oct. 1, 2006. Next to follow was the spinoff “Dexter: New Blood” in 2021 and then the prequel series “Dexter: Original Sin” in 2024.

Do I need to watch every spinoff before watching “Dexter: Resurrection”?

Ehhh … kinda.

If you’d like to understand the “Dexter” lore in its entirety, including the original cast members who reprise their roles, the story behind Dexter, his son Harrison, and their craving for killing, we’d highly suggest watching at least the first series. However, you’ll totally have a great time watching the show even if you don’t.

Watch the trailer