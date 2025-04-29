‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Gets July Release Date in New Teaser Poking Fun at Dexter’s Death | Video

Showtime’s next “Dexter” spinoff is on its way, and thanks to a new teaser, we now know exactly when it will arrive this summer.

“Dexter: Resurrection” got its first teaser on Tuesday morning, revealing that the next spinoff series will debut with two episodes on Friday, July 11. It will first be streaming and on demand for Paramount+ subscribers with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, and debut on-air on Sunday, July 13 at 8:00 pm ET/PT.

In the footage, we see Michael C. Hall, returning as Dexter Morgan once again, reading a newspaper touting his character’s death.

The famed serial killer then raises his eyebrows and smirks at the camera. So yes, “Dexter: Resurrection” is officially undoing the series finale of “Dexter: New Blood,” in which Hall’s character was killed by his son.

Of course, we already knew this was coming, as the prequel series that premiered earlier this year, “Dexter: Original Sin,” opened with a scene indicating that Dexter survived.

“Resurrection” will be a direct continuation of “New Blood,” taking place just weeks after Dexter is shot. According to the series synopsis, “he awakens from a coma to find Harrison (Jack Alcott) gone without a trace. Realizing the weight of what he put his son through, Dexter sets out for New York City, determined to find him and make things right.”

“But closure won’t come easy. When Miami Metro’s Angel Batista (David Zayas) arrives with questions, Dexter realizes his past is catching up to him fast. As father and son navigate their own darkness in the city that never sleeps, they soon find themselves deeper than they ever imagined—and that the only way out is together.”

In addition to Hall, Alcott and Zayas’ returns, “Dexter: Resurrection” stars Uma Thurman as Charley, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Blessing Kamara, Kadia Saraf as Detective Claudette Wallace, Dominic Fumusa as Detective Melvin Oliva, Emilia Suárez as Elsa Rivera, with James Remar as Dexter’s father Harry Morgan and Peter Dinklage as Leon Prater.

Neil Patrick Harris, Krysten Ritter, Eric Stonestreet and David Dastmalchian are also set to guest star as Lowell, Mia, Al and Gareth, respectively.

“Dexter: Resurrection” is executive produced by Emmy nominee Clyde Phillips, who also executive produced and served as showrunner on the original series and “Original Sin.”

The series is produced by SHOWTIME Studios and Counterpart Studios. Michael C. Hall also serves as executive producer along with Scott Reynolds (“Jessica Jones”), Tony Hernandez (“Emily in Paris”), Lilly Burns (“Russian Doll”) and Marcos Siega (“Dexter: New Blood”).