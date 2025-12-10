Diana Ross Will Headline ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Diana Ross will light up Times Square as she headlines “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” and rings in 2026.

The Queen of Motown will anchor a night of musical performances from 39 artists appearing across New York, Las Vegas, Chicago, Puerto Rico and more. She will perform a medley of her hits, including “I’m Coming Out” and “Upside Down.”

“Together we begin a new year. Let’s embrace a new beginning, new opportunities, new joy — a celebration of love, where we all come together as we begin 2026,” Ross said.

The musical icon has 12 Billboard No. 1 hits with The Supremes, the most of any female group in history, and six as a solo artist, including “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” and “Endless Love.” Ross has sold over 100 million records worldwide.

Ross joins a star-studded lineup of performers, featuring Mariah Carey, Chappell Roan, 50 Cent, Chance the Rapper, Demi Lovato and HUNTR/X of “KPop Demon Hunters.” Other performers include 4 Non Blondes, AJR, BigXthaPlug, Charlie Puth, Ciara, Filmore, Goo Goo Dolls, Jess Glynne, Jessie Murph, Jordan Davis, Leon Thomas, LE SSERAFIM, Lil Jon, Little Big Town, Madison Beer, New Kids on the Block, OneRepublic, Pitbull, Post Malone, Rick Springfield, Russell Dickerson, The All-American Rejects, Tucker Wetmore and Zara Larsson.

DJ Cassidy’s “Pass the Mic Live!” will also make an appearance and feature Busta Rhymes, T.I. and Wyclef Jean. Maren Morris will perform, sponsored by Carnival Cruise Line.

This year’s “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” will be the longest telecast to date with an additional 90 minutes of programming with more than 85 songs performed throughout the night.

The celebration starts on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET and will run through 4 a.m. ET on Jan. 1. live on ABC and the next-day on Hulu.

Ryan Seacrest will host the broadcast with co-host Rita Ora live from Times Square. Chance the Rapper will lead the Central Time countdown live from Chicago. NFL star Rob Gronkowski will host the Las Vegas broadcast with “Dancing With the Stars” host Julianne Hough.

This year’s broadcast will make the third consecutive year that Dick Clark Productions and iHeartMedia will broadcast the special live across 150 iHeartRadio stations nationwide.