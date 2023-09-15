Diane Jurgens has left The Walt Disney Company after three years in the role of chief information officer, TheWrap has learned. This departure makes her the second C-level executive to vacate the studio in just under three months. Christine McCarthy, previously the chief financial officer, left in June to take a medical absence.

According to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news, Jurgens told colleagues in a farewell email in late August that she was leaving Disney “to pursue new adventures.”

Jurgens joined Disney in October 2020 under then-CEO Bob Chapek. She was responsible for the company’s enterprise technology organization on a global scale. Iger returned as CEO in November of last year, essentially ousting his own hand-picked successor. Kareem Daniel, a top Chapek-era executive, left the very next day. Daniel’s division, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, has since been dismantled with more oversight and authority being given back to creative executives.

In an internal memo dated Aug. 31, Kevin Lansberry, the interim CFO, informed Disney’s technology teams that Diane Arnold, senior VP for Core Systems and Platforms, would assume the role of interim leader for enterprise technology while the company conducts its search for a new chief information officer.

Umberto Gonzalez contributed to this report.