Diane Keaton-Led Comedy ‘Summer Camp’ Lands at Roadside Attractions

The Diane Keaton, Kathy Bates and Alfre Woodard-starring comedy “Summer Camp” will hit theaters in May via Roadside Attractions, it was announced Friday.

According to the official synopsis, “Summer Camp” tells the story of Nora (Keaton), Ginny (Bates), and Mary (Woodard), who have been best friends since summer camp. As the years have passed, they’ve seen each other less and less, so when the chance to reunite for a summer camp reunion arises, they all take it, some begrudgingly and others excitedly. Each of their lives might not be where they’d imagined, but one thing is for sure — Nora, Ginny, and Mary need each other, and summer camp reminds them why.

Castille Landon directs and writes. Eugene Levy, Beverly D’Angelo, Dennis Haysbert, Nicole Richie and Josh Peck co-star in the film.

“Audiences will be overjoyed to share laughs around the campfire this spring with Diane, Kathy and Alfre in Castille Landon’s hilarious reunion pic,” said Howard Cohen and Eric d’Arbeloff, Co-Presidents of Roadside Attractions, in a statement. “It’s clear this amazing group of women adored making this film, and their joy will spread to audiences when they see it.”

“We had a blast making Summer Camp, bringing a cast of legends to an actual summer camp just outside Asheville, NC, and the bonds they forged really show on screen,” said Landon. “The film is a fun and heartfelt ode to friendship, with amazing performances all around, and the chemistry between Diane Keaton and Eugene Levy is rom-com gold. I hope audiences enjoy the opportunity to see the film on the big screen, and that they leave the theatre inspired to reconnect with their childhood friends.”

“Summer Camp” hits theaters May 31.