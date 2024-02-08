Roadside Attractions and Vertical have acquired U.S. distribution rights to “Lee,” starring Kate Winslet as American war correspondent and photographer Lee Miller. “Lee” marks the feature directorial debut of cinematographer Ellen Kuras, who has worked on narrative features with Spike Lee, Michel Gondry, Sam Mendes and Mary Harron, and on documentary projects with Martin Scorsese, Jonathan Demme and Errol Morris.

Chronicling a defining decade in Miller’s life, the movie, according to the release, celebrates the “singular talent and unbridled tenacity [that] resulted in some of the 20th-century’s most indelible images of war, including an iconic photo of Miller herself, posing defiantly in Hitler’s private bathtub.”

The film co-stars Josh O’Connor, Andrea Riseborough, Andy Samberg, Alexander Skarsgård and Marion Cotillard.

“We are both thrilled to be partnering with Roadside Attractions and Vertical to release Lee,” producers Solomon and Winslet said in an official statement. “They feel as passionately as we do about a film that reveals an untold story, bringing Lee Miller’s legacy to audiences around the world.”

According to the official synopsis, “Lee” begins in the late 1930s as Hitler amasses power across Europe. It then follows Miller as she fights to photograph the war and her indelible pictures both during and following the reign of Hitler (the photo of her in his bathtub took place the day that he shot himself and the day after the liberation of the Dachau Concentration camp).

“Above all, the film shows how Miller lived her life at full-throttle in pursuit of truth, for which she paid a huge personal price, forcing her to confront a traumatic and deeply buried secret from her childhood,” the synopsis reads.

“Lee” premiered at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival. The film was written by Liz Hannah, Marion Hume and John Collee. Kate Winslet also serves as producer alongside Kate Solomon. Troy Lum, Andrew Mason, Marie Savare and Lauren Hantz also produced.

The release of “Lee” continues the collaboration between Roadside and Vertical, which has already included “Emily the Criminal,” “Benediction” and “The Pod Generation,” and will continue with “Asphalt City” starring Sean Penn and Tye Sheridan, and Karim Aïnouz’s “Firebrand” starring Jude Law and Alicia Vikander, both opening later this year.

Roadside and Vertical will release the film theatrically on September 20.