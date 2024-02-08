Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Renews First-Look Deal With Paramount

Paramount Pictures has renewed its partnership with Ryan Reynolds’ production company Maximum Effort for another three years, the studio said Thursday.

The first-look deal will see Paramount and Maximum Effort continue developing motion picture projects together through December 2026. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Maximum Effort was launched by Reynolds and producing partner George Dewey in 2018 after their successful collaborations on the Deadpool films. The company is run out of its Los Angeles office by co-presidents Ashley Fox and Johnny Pariseau.

As part of the renewal, Reynolds is set to star in and produce the movie musical “Boy Band,” which will also be produced by 21 Laps. Additionally, Paramount and Maximum Effort have several projects in development including adaptations of the book “Starter Villain” and the children’s book series “Eloise.”

Reynolds is starring in the upcoming Paramount family film “IF,” directed by John Krasinski. The film centers on a girl who can see people’s imaginary friends. “IF” is set for theatrical release on May 17.

Brian Robbins, Paramount Pictures president and CEO, said in a statement: “Ryan and George epitomize the kind of creativity and innovative thinking that allow this industry to reinvent itself time and again. On behalf of everyone at Paramount, we’re thrilled to continue working with Ryan and the team at Maximum Effort to create theatrical projects that are as original, smart and fun as they are.”

“The Paramount partnership feels like home to everyone at Maximum Effort so another 3 years was a no-brainer,” Reynolds added. “We’ve loved working with Brian, Daria, Mikey and Marc and are 100% aligned with their commitment to bringing original films to movie theaters. Whether it’s congregating in theaters, toasting with some Aviation gin or cheering on a football pitch, the purpose of our company is to bring people together. We can’t wait to do more of it with the first-class team at Paramount.”