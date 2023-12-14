Imaginary friends are real, and they’re not all cute and cuddly in the first trailer for John Krasinski’s next directorial effort, “IF.” Written and directed by Krasinski, the film stars Ryan Reynolds and conjures a world in which imaginary friends are not only real, but looking for homes after their kids grew up and can no longer see them. It’s up to Reynolds’ character and a young girl (played by Cailey Fleming) to save them.

This is Krasinski’s fifth film as a director after making his debut with indie fare “Brief Interviews With Hideous Men” and “The Hollars” before creating an entire franchise with his smash hit 2018 horror film “A Quiet Place.” He followed that up by writing and directing “A Quiet Place: Part II,” but “IF” marks his first family film.

Steve Carell stars and provides the voice of the lead imaginary character, but the ensemble also includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fiona Shaw, Louis Gossett Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Maya Rudolph, Jon Stewart, Bobby Moynihan, Sam Rockwell, Sebastian Maniscalco, Christopher Meloni, Richard Jenkins and Awkwafina.

“IF” also finds Krasinski working with Steven Spielberg’s longtime cinematographer Janusz Kaminski, whose penchant for strong lighting is visible in this first teaser trailer. Reynolds also produced “IF” through his Maximum Effort Productions banner, while Krasinski produced through Sunday Night Productions. Allyson Seeger and Andrew Form also produce.

Reynolds has a big 2024 coming up between this and “Deadpool 3,” which was just voted the most anticipated film of next year by Fandango users. That sequel finds his beloved Marvel character formally entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Paramount Pictures will release “IF” only in theaters on May 17, 2024.