Diane Lane Joins Netflix Limited Series ‘A Man in Full’ Alongside Jeff Daniels

Diane Lane will star opposite Jeff Daniels in the upcoming Netflix limited series “A Man in Full.”

The series, based on the Tom Wolfe novel of the same name, comes from David E. Kelley and will see Regina King direct and executive produce as part of her first-look deal with Netflix via her Royal Ties production company. The story follows Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker (Daniels) who suddenly faces bankruptcy as political and business interests collide while he attempts to defend his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace.

Lane will portray Martha Croker, who emerges from the shadow of her ex-husband while his real estate empire begins to crumble. But Martha’s personal rebuild poses a threat both personally and financially as three decades of marriage comes with its baggage.

“A Man in Full” will be a six-episode limited series with 60-minute episodes. Kelley serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer. King will direct three episodes and executive produce alongside Matthew Tinker via David E. Kelley productions.