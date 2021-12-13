“Diary of a Future President” has been canceled at Disney+ after two seasons.

Series creator Ilana Peña announced that the Gina Rodriguez-produced show had not been picked up for a third season on Twitter Monday.

“We found out that #diaryofafuturepresident is not moving forward with a season 3 at Disney+,” Peña wrote in her tweeted statement. “Of course we would love to continue telling this story, but I am filled with so much gratitude for the 2 seasons that we did get to make.”

She continued: “Thank you to our unbelievable cast, incredible crew, and passionate fans that made it possible for us to bring the Cañero-Reed family to life (half of which we did during a global pandemic). There’s so much I want to say about how this experience changed me, but Elena would say it better. She said all of it better. I made this show for my younger self, and I hope I made her proud.”

“Diary of a Future President” follows the adventures of Elena Cañero-Reed (Tess Romero) as she navigates the ups and downs of middle school on her journey to become the future president of the United States. Charlie Bushnell, Selenis Leyva and Michael Weaver also star, while Rodriguez appears as the adult Elena, the future president of the United States, in a recurring guest-starring role.

The first season of the show premiered in January 2020. The second installment launched in August.

The series is produced by CBS Television Studios and I Can and I Will Productions. Rodriguez executive produces along with creator Peña, Keith Heisler and Molly Breeskin. Peña and Heisler are co-showrunners.

Disney+ did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

See Peña’s tweet announcing the cancellation of “Diary of a Future President” below.