A24 Drops First Trailer for Crass Musical Satire ‘Dicks: The Musical’ (Video)

Get ready for musical comedy earworms that aren’t safe for work. “Dicks: The Musical,” indie distributor A24’s first-ever musical comedy, is coming to theaters Sept. 29 — and its first trailer previews hilariously absurd performances from Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, Bowen Yang, Megan Thee Stallion and creative duo Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp, who also wrote the script and book.

Larry Charles of “Seinfeld” and “Borat” fame directs.

As announced Thursday, “Dicks” — renamed from original title “F***ing Identical Twins” — will make its World Premiere as the opening night film of Midnight Madness at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The official synopsis of the release reads: “Two self-obsessed businessmen (writers Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp) discover they’re long-lost identical twins and come together to plot the reunion of their eccentric divorced parents, in this riotously funny and depraved musical from comedy icon Larry Charles (“Seinfeld,” “Borat”) also starring Megan Thee Stallion, Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, and Bowen Yang as God.”

The trailer teases that the twins’ “Parent Trip”-inspired plot hiccups, however, when Lane’s father character — as apparently flamboyant as Mullally’s mother is eccentric — reveals that he’s gay. It also teases a number of other gags including Megan Thee Stallion as “a lady boss” and Yang as a golden deity.

Based on the musical stage play “F*cking Identical Twins: The Musical,” “Dicks” also features music by Karl Saint Lucy and an original score by Marius de Vries and Karl Saint Lucy for what the trailer jokes are “hit songs” like “Gay Old Life,” “All Love Is Love,” “Out-Alpha the Alpha” and “The Sewer Song.”

Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping, the team behind “The Greatest Showman,” produces. Also attached as producers are Kori Adelson and Jeffrey Pinto-Lobo, Adam Feil as co-producer and Jeremy Reitz and James Spetner as executive producers.

Watch the first trailer in the video above.