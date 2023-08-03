Patricia Arquette, Larry Charles Movies Added to Toronto Film Festival Lineup

New films from Patricia Arquette, Larry Charles, Harmony Korine and Finn Wolfhard will screen in the Midnight Madness and Discovery sections of the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, TIFF organizers announced on Thursday.

Korine’s “AGGRO DR1FT” and Charles’ “Dicks: The Musical” will screen in the Midnight Madness section, along with eight other films that also include Jason Yu’s “Sleep” and Wolfhard and Billy Bryk’s “Hell of a Summer.”

“Dicks: The Musical,” which TIFF Midnight Madness programmer Peter Kuplowsky called “bonkers and bawdy” in the press release announcing the lineups, will open the Midnight Madness section, while Weston Razooli’s “Riddle of Fire” will be the closing-night attraction.

The Discovery section will showcase 26 films from up-and-coming directors around the world. It will open with Arquette’s “Gonzo Girl,” which stars Willem Dafoe and Camilla Morrone (“Daisy Jones & the Six”) and is one of many TIFF titles from actors who have turned to directing.

The section also includes Molly Manning Walker’s “How to Have Sex,” a prize-winner at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, as well as Abu Bakr Shawky’s “Hajjan,” Farah Nabulsi’s “The Teacher” and Billy Luther’s “Frybread Face and Me.”

Of the 26 titles in Discovery, 13 are directed by women.

The 2023 Toronto International Film Festival will begin on Sept. 7 and run through Sept. 17. Additional programming will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Midnight Madness and Discovery lineups:

MIDNIGHT MADNESS

“AGGRO DR1FT,” Harmony Korine | USA

North American Premiere

“Boy Kills World,” Moritz Mohr | Germany/South Africa/USA

World Premiere

“Dicks: The Musical,” Larry Charles | USA (opening film)

World Premiere

“Hell of a Summer,” Finn Wolfhard, Billy Bryk | USA/Canada

World Premiere

“KILL,” Nikhil Nagesh Bhat | India

World Premiere

“NAGA,” Meshal Aljaser | Saudi Arabia

World Premiere

“Riddle of Fire,” Weston Razooli | USA (closing film)

North American Premiere

“Sleep,” Jason Yu | South Korea

North American Premiere

“When Evil Lurks,” Demián Rugna | Argentina

World Premiere

“Working Class Goes to Hell,” Mladen Đorđević | Serbia

World Premiere

DISCOVERY

“Achilles,” Farhad Delaram | Iran/Germany/France

World Premiere

“After the fire,” Mehdi Fikri | France

World Premiere

“A Match” (“Sthal”), Jayant Digambar Somalkar | India

World Premiere

“Andragogy,” Wregas Bhanuteja | Indonesia/Singapore

World Premiere

“An Endless Sunday,” Alain Parroni | Italy/Germany/Ireland

International Premiere

“Arthur&Diana,” Sara Summa | Germany

World Premiere

“Backspot,” D.W. Waterson | Canada

World Premiere

“Frybread Face and Me,” Billy Luther | USA

International Premiere

“Gonzo Girl,” Patricia Arquette | USA (opening film)

World Premiere

“Hajjan,” Abu Bakr Shawky | Saudi Arabia/Egypt/Jordan

World Premiere

“How to Have Sex,” Molly Manning Walker | United Kingdom

North American Premiere

“I Don’t Know Who You Are,” M. H. Murray | Canada

World Premiere

“La Suprema,” Felipe Holguín Caro | Colombia

World Premiere

“Mandoob,” Ali Kalthami | Saudi Arabia

World Premiere

“Mimang,” Kim Taeyang | South Korea

World Premiere

“Seagrass,” Meredith Hama-Brown | Canada

World Premiere

“Solitude,” Ninna Pálmadóttir | Iceland/Slovakia/France

World Premiere

“Tautuktavuk” (“What We See”), Carol Kunnuk, Lucy Tulugarjuk | Canada

World Premiere

“The Teacher,” Farah Nabulsi | United Kingdom/Palestine/Qatar

World Premiere

“The Tundra Within Me” (“Eallugierdi”), Sara Margrethe Oskal | Norway

World Premiere

“The Queen of My Dreams,” Fawzia Mirza | Canada

World Premiere

“Valentina or the Serenity” (“Valentina o la serenidad”), Ángeles Cruz | Mexico

World Premiere

“Widow Clicquot,” Thomas Napper | France

World Premiere

“Wild Woman,” Alán González | Cuba

World Premiere

“Without Air,” Katalin Moldovai | Hungary

World Premiere

“Yellow Bus,” Wendy Bednarz | United Arab Emirates

World Premiere