Diddy Sued by Male Vegas Entertainer Over Sexual Abuse, Trafficking and Entrapment

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was accused of sexual, physical, and psychological abuse in a new lawsuit filed Tuesday in New York City.

In the lawsuit, filed by an anonymous John Doe identified only as a “Las Vegas-based entertainer who aspired to become a musician,” Combs was accused making “False promises of career advancement” and using “his power to sexually, physically, and psychologically abuse” the plaintiff over a period of five years.

According to the filing, the accuser was booked to perform a strip show in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2007 and did not know who the client was until he arrived and met Combs, who allegedly paid him $1,500 for a performance that “included dancing and stripping.” The documents also say Combs booked the unnamed dancer for two more engagements following the first.

It was at these follow-up engagements that Doe says he was offered beverages that he accepted. “Combs also asked Plaintiff to apply baby oil to Plaintiff’s skin during the performances, which Plaintiff did,” the lawsuit reads. “After applying the baby oil, Plaintiff became unusually sleepy, disoriented, confused, exhausted, drowsy, weak, confused, sluggish, numb and alarmed by the sensation of being trapped in his own body.”

“Combs instructed Plaintiff to engage in acts such as masturbating while Combs and the woman engaged in sexual intercourse,” the filing continues. “Plaintiff, left in an incapacitated state after applying the baby oil to his skin, found himself mentally and physically unable to resist or express his discomfort, leading to his unwilling compliance with Combs’ demands.”

Combs also allegedly asked the man to work exclusively for him and told the man he could help advance his music career aspirations. Over a period of time, Doe flew to meet Combs in Los Angeles, New York, and Miami. However, each time, “Combs quickly shifted the conversation away from Plaintiff’s music and

directed Plaintiff to perform a strip show.”

Combs would then “barricade” himself, Doe, and others in a room. “Being physically confined in the room without his phone, clothes, or other belongings, along with Combs’ firearm serving as a visual reminder that he was armed, made

Plaintiff feel trapped, fearful, and as though he were not free to leave.”

The documents also claim that Doe became “drowsy” and “extremely tired” after applying baby oil in response to Combs’ demands that he do so. Combs also allegedly demanded Doe perform sexual acts with a woman in the room. “At any sign of hesitation or defiance, Combs became enraged. Combs screamed and cursed, threw objects at Plaintiff, toppled furniture, and swung his fists at Plaintiff as though to hit Plaintiff.”

The documents also claim Combs had a secret camera in the room. Upon discovery by Doe, Combs said “he maintained the videotapes, and that he would release the videos and ruin Plaintiff’s reputation if Plaintiff did not comply with his demands.”

The lawsuit asserts that Doe first attempted to extract himself from the dynamic in 2010. Combs allegedly threatened to expose the tapes if Doe did not continue to meet his demands. Doe also states he was inspired by Combs’ ex-girlfriend Casandra Ventura, who filed her own lawsuit against Combs in 2023, and decided to file his own. Doe is seeking damages, lost wages, a money judgment in relation to “mental pain and anguish,” as well as a judgment in relation to civil penalities, punitive damages, attorney’s fees and costs, and prejudgement and post-judgment interest.