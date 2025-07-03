‘The Whole Story With Anderson Cooper’ Sets Saturday Specials on Diddy Verdict, Idaho Murders at CNN

“The Whole Story With Anderson Cooper” will dive into two of the year’s biggest criminal cases that came to a close this week: Two Saturday specials will take viewers through the Sean “Diddy” Combs sex trafficking and racketeering trial and the Idaho murder trial.

The in-depth explorations seek to give viewers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into these cases, following their dramatic conclusions. “The Case Against Diddy,” hosted by CNN anchor and chief legal analyst Laura Coates will premiere Saturday at 8 p.m. ET, followed by “The Idaho Murders” with CNN chief law enforcement and intelligence analyst John Miller at 9 p.m. ET.

After Combs was found not guilty of the charges that could have locked him away for life — sex trafficking and racketeering — the rapper faces a lesser prison sentence for federal prostitution charges of up to 20 years. “The Case Against Diddy” will examine the rise and fall of the hip-hop artist and media mogul, dating back to his successes followed by a string of controversial incidents, legal issues and alleged “freak-offs.” CNN’s Coates followed the trial closely and will walk viewers through the seven weeks of proceedings and speak to an alternate juror following the split verdict.

When four University of Idaho college students were stabbed to death in November 2022, former criminology student Bryan Kohberger emerged as the primary suspect. After fighting the charges for over two years, the doctoral candidate pled guilty to all four murders this week. CNN’s Miller will unpack the next steps for the case now that the death penalty is off the table in his special “The Idaho Murders.”

The Emmy and Peabody Award-winning program is executive produced by Susan Chun. “The Whole Story With Anderson Cooper” differs from other CNN programming as it dives deep into a single subject in hour-long episodes. The program won an Emmy for best recorded news program just last week.

Audiences can tune into “The Whole Story With Anderson Cooper” wherever they watch CNN. “The Case Against Diddy” and “The Idaho Murders” will be available on demand beginning Sunday to TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps. Past episodes of “The Whole Story” are available to stream on demand on Max.