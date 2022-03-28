The beef between Will Smith and Chris Rock didn’t last long, according to Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The two actor/comedians got into it during Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony, when Smith smacked Rock on stage for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair.

By the time the afterparties rolled around, Diddy told Page Six that the pair had reconciled.

“That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that,” the musician said. “It’s all love. They’re brothers.”

Diddy also addressed the conflict just minutes after it happened when he took the stage as a presenter. At the time, he told the men that they’d “solve that like family” at the after party. “But right now, we’re moving on with love,” he added.

Reps for Rock and Smith did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on whether the pair had resolved the conflict.

Following the onstage altercation, Smith won the Best Actor prize for his work in “King Richard.” While he didn’t apologize to Rock directly during his acceptance speech, he did apologize to the Academy and to the night’s other nominees for causing a scene.

“I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment, and I am not crying for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me,” Smith said in part. “Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like Richard Williams … but love will make you do crazy things.”

Witnesses backstage told TheWrap that members of the LAPD were standing nearby when the altercation happened and approached Smith. However, the actor was not arrested since Rock declined to file a police report.

Rock has a bit of a history of making jokes at Pinkett Smith’s expense during the Oscars. Both she and Smith boycotted the 2016 awards after no actors of color were nominated for the second year in a row, leaving them open to criticism from the comedian.

And Smith has a bit of history of whacking people on camera: He was caught slapping a reporter at the 2012 premiere of “Men in Black II” when the male reporter apparently tried to kiss him.

Welcome to Earth!