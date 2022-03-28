will smith

Getty Images

Oscar Attendees Rip Will Smith’s ‘Lame’ Apology, Predict Censure by the Academy

WAXWORD

by | March 28, 2022 @ 5:50 AM

The chatter after the telecast was all about Smith — and how it made the industry look

An abrupt hush fell over the bar just outside the Dolby Theatre auditorium where a packed room of agents, producers, executives and media watched Will Smith accept the Academy Award for Best Actor during Sunday’s Oscar ceremony. 

“Twenty bucks says he doesn’t apologize,” said Rami Malek, who had been a presenter earlier in the evening, leaning on the bar.  

Become a member to read more.

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman, is the founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap. She is an award-winning journalist and best-selling author, and was a Hollywood correspondent for The New York Times. Twitter: @sharonwaxman

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Jamaal Bowman, Ayanna Pressley (Getty Images)

2 Members of Congress Tweet, Then Delete, Support for Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
Chris Rock and Will Smith on the Oscars stage, Mika Brzezinski (Getty Images/MSNBC)

‘Morning Joe’s Brzezinski Condemns Will Smith’s Oscar Slap: Jada ‘Can Take Care of Herself, Thank You’ 

Academy Awards Review: The Show Lost Its Luster Long Before Will Smith’s Slap
Encanto animation Oscars

Phil Lord and Hollywood’s Animators Slam Oscars for ‘Belittling’ Animation Categories

The Best and Worst Moments of the 2022 Oscars (Photos)
Chris Rock and Will Smith are seen onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 (Getty Images)

LAPD: Chris Rock Declines to File Police Report Over Will Smith Slap on Oscar Stage
Oscars Women Winners Ariana DeBose Billie Eilish Sian Heder

Women Won Only 23% of Oscars This Year, Worst Showing in 4 Years

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s Beef With Chris Rock at the Oscars Goes Back Years
Will Smith onstage after winning Best Actor at the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 (Getty Images)

Will Smith Tearfully Apologizes for Outburst While Accepting Best Actor Oscar: ‘Love Will Make You Do Crazy Things’ (Video)
Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Becomes First Oscar Winner Born in 21st Century With ‘No Time to Die’
Chris Rock and Will Smith are seen onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 (Getty Images)

Will Smith Smacks Chris Rock on Oscar Stage After Jada Joke: ‘Keep My Wife’s Name Out Your F–ing Mouth’