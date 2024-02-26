Diego Boneta to Lead Prime Video Drama Series ‘El Gato’

Diego Boneta is set to lead Prime Video’s new drama series, “El Gato,” the streamer announced Monday.

The bilingual drama series, which is based on Richard Dominguez’s comic book series “El Gato Negro,” was ordered to series by the streamer, and production is expected to begin this spring in Mexico.

The “Father of the Bride” actor will star as Frank Guerrero, “the black sheep of his family, who finds himself at the center of a vast conspiracy when he discovers his father was a ‘70s vigilante, ‘El Gato,’” according to the official logline.

Frank’s revelation comes as he returns home to Mexico following his father’s death, and he quickly becomes wrapped up in a dispute for control of his dad’s business empire. After realizing his father’s true identity and legacy, Frank is forced to “solve mysteries decades in the making and unravel the truth about his father’s connections to a modern-day terror plot,” per the logline.

“El Gato” was created by “Foundation” and “Supergirl” writer Eric Carrasco, who is set to serve as showrunner and executive produce alongside co-showrunners Turi Meyer and Alfredo Septién, who most recently served as co-EPs for Netflix’s “Griselda.”

“This is a pulp thriller,” Carrasco said of the show. “It’s a family drama, it’s everything I love about spies and masks and secret identities. A lot

of us on this team — Diego, and Andrew Mittman, and Steve Stark, and

Carla Gonzalez Vargas, and I — have been at this for a long time now,

and it’s a genuine thrill to finally make the show with MGM Television

and Prime Video.”

“Rooted by a tremendous sense of civic duty and wrapped in complex

family dynamics, ‘El Gato’ is an unconventional yet captivating take on

a familiar genre that we believe our global Prime Video customers will

enjoy,” Amazon MGM Studios head of TV Vernon Sanders said in a statement. “The incredible team behind the series including Diego Boneta, Eric

Carrasco, Turi Meyer and Alfredo Septien, as well as our colleagues

at MGM Television are bringing this groundbreaking tale to life.”

Boneta and his company Three Amigos have an overall deal with Prime Video, with “El Gato” marking the first project under the deal. Boneta, Three Amigos and Prime Video will soon release upcoming film “Follow,” which is directed by Gonzalo Tobal and stars Boneta and Martha Higareda.

Hailing from MGM Television, a division of Amazon MGM Studios, “El Gato” is executive produced by Boneta, Meyer, Septieìn, Steve Stark of Toluca Pictures, Mittman of 1.21 and Gonzalez Vargas. Co-EPs include Kai Dolbashian, Marilu G. Carranza and Joel Novoa-Schneider.