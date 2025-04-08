Diego Luna to Host Academy’s Scientific and Technical Awards

Diego Luna will host the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Scientific and Technical Awards presentation, which takes place April 29 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

The actor will present the 14 achievements that were announced in January and include Fireskin360 Naked Burn Gel, which allows longer targeted burns directly on the skin during stunts. (Traditionally held before the Oscars, the Scientific and Technical Awards were rescheduled due to the wildfires in the Los Angeles metro area earlier this year.)

To be recognized at the Scientific and Technical Awards, an innovation must “demonstrate a proven record of contributing significant value to the process of making motion pictures,” according to the Academy. During the ceremony, an Academy Award of Merit will also be given to honor “all the individuals who have developed and supported captioning technology, whether open or closed, for film,” the Academy said via statement.

Luna, an actor, director and producer, recently appeared alongside his longtime friend and “Y Tu Mama También” costar Gael García Bernal in the Hulu limited series “La Máquina,” and will soon be seen in the second season of Disney+’s “Andor,” in which he plays the lead character who was first introduced in 2016’s feature film “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” He is also in Bill Condon’s “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” which stars Jennifer Lopez and premiered at Sundance in January. He is co-founder of La Corriente del Golfo, a production company that focuses on developing Mexican stories and talent.