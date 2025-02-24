Diego Luna Riles Up the Resistance in ‘Andor’ Season 2 Trailer | Video

Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor is back and he and the rebels are gearing up for a revolution against the Empire.

The new teaser for the hit Disney+ series, which returns for its second season on April 22, follows Andor as he’s looking for all the help he can get.

“We’re in a war, do you want to fight?” he tells a man as the video cuts between various shots of him walking down hallways, running from Stormtroopers and blowing up enemies. “Or do you want to win?”

The trailer, which features Steve Earle’s “The Revolution Starts Now,” also shows the return of various characters, including Forest Whitaker’s Saw Gerrera, K-2SO voiced by Alan Tudyk and Ben Mendelsohn’s Orson Krennic.

“What a swell party this is,” Krennic says as he looks out at the Death Star.

The prequel series takes place five years before the events of “Rogue One” as Andor transforms from a disinterested, cynical nobody to a rebel hero and sets the stage for the events of the original 1977 film “A New Hope.”

Season 2 will see the characters and their relationships intensify as the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance.

“Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound,” the logline states.

The season will unfold over 12 episodes broken down into four chapters of three episodes each. The first chapter will premiere April 22, with subsequent chapters debuting each week.

“One of the great thrills of making ‘Andor’ is the scale of the story and the number of characters we’re able to meet — ordinary people, Imperial overlords, passionate revolutionaries. They are real people making epic decisions, all of them staring down questions with terrifying consequences,” creator and executive producer Tony Gilroy said in a statement. “Cassian’s journey is the soul and spine of our story, but it’s the choir that makes the show. I’m so excited for audiences to see where we go in Season 2.”

In addition to Luna, Whitaker, Tudyk and Mendelsohn, Season 2 stars Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu and Elizabeth Dulau. Other executive producers include Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Luke Hull and John Gilroy.

Tony Gilroy wrote the first three episodes, with Beau Willimon writing episodes 4-6, Dan Gilroy writing episodes 7-9 and Tom Bissell writing episodes 10-12. Ariel Kleiman directs episodes 1 through 6, Janus Metz directs episodes 7 through 9 and Alonso Ruizpalacios directs episodes 10 through 12.

Check out the trailer in the video above.