‘Dilbert’ Creator Scott Adams Says He Will Die Soon From Same Cancer as Joe Biden

“Dilbert” creator Scott Adams said on Monday morning that he expects to die soon from prostate cancer, the same disease former President Joe Biden announced he is battling.

Adams made the jarring revelation during the latest episode of “Coffee With Scott Adams,” the Rumble show he hosts during weekday mornings.

“I have the same cancer that Joe Biden has. I also have prostate cancer that has also spread to my bones, but I’ve had it longer than he’s had it – well, longer than he’s admitted having it,” Adams said. “So my life expectancy is maybe this summer. I expect to be checking out from this domain sometime this summer.”

The 67-year-old Adams first gained fame as the creator of “Dilbert,” the satirical comic strip that focused on corporate office inanity, in 1989.

Adams has written dozens of books since then, and has become more outspoken about politics in the last decade, sharing views that are mostly pro-Donald Trump and critical of Democrats, on social media. His Rumble show has 38,000 followers, and on X, he has 1.2 million followers.

Before revealing he also had prostate cancer on Monday’s show, Adams shared his thoughts on the disease.

“If it’s localized and it hasn’t left your prostate, it is 100% curable. But, if it leaves your prostate and spreads to other parts of your body — in this case, Joe Biden has it in his bones — it is not curable. “

His comments came the morning after it was announced Biden was battling an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer.

“I’d like to extend my respect and compassion and sympathy for the ex president and his family, because they’re going to be going through an especially tough time,” Adams added.